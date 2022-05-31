Scaling new heights

Mahesh Patil, Managing Director, Horizon International Group

Mahesh Patil, Managing Director talks about the milestones and achievements made by the organisation over the years

Published: Tue 31 May 2022, 10:20 AM

Mahesh Patil started his career in 2007 in Human Resource Management in the Construction, Oil and Gas Industry with a background in Masters of Business Administration. Backed by his exceptional expertise, hard work and dedication he rose through the ranks and became a Managing Director at Horizon International Group of Companies and established a name for the Company in the market.

Core area of business

“We deliver what we promise,” said Patil, adding that Horizon International Group is a leader in varied business lines such as manpower recruitment, real estate, oil and gas industries, trading, import and export, manufacturing of eco-friendly products and digital marketing.

“Our mission is to lead in the creation and delivery of innovative workforce solutions and services that enable our clients to win in the changing world of work,” he added.

After carving a name in the business with an impeccable record of 20 years, the organisation recently developed an online job portal — HiresGulf, which uses artificial intelligence-based technologies that offer a one-stop solution for both employers as well as job seekers. Patil emphasised that the various divisions within the organisation are united by a common goal: A drive to do things innovatively by maintaining high ethical standards.

Speaking about the competitive edge that makes them stand out from their competitors, Patil added: “Our values: integrity, reliability, perseverance, passion, professionalism, teamwork and commitment aids us in delivering quality services to our end users.”

Overcoming challenges

“When the pandemic started affecting our regular business, we developed HiresGulf, an online job portal, which facilitates quick access to both employers and job seekers to post and apply jobs in any industry. The portal is based on artificial intelligence, which ensures smooth performance in real-time. Hiresgulf mobile app is also available in iOS, android and app gallery, which makes the recruitment process easier in one go,” said Patil.

“Also, we had stepped into the manufacturing of ecology related products such as eco-based masks and re-usable bags to meet the rising demands, owing to the pandemic,” he added.

Key milestones and achievements

Highlighting the achievements, Patil spoke about the journey of the organisation, saying: “In 2016, we had a manpower strength of 150 people. Today, we have grown to more than 1,150 people over a relatively short period of time.”

Using profitable business model approach, Patil said that the organisation had reached and achieved a significant number of sales from 2016 to till date by recording 25-30 per cent year-on-year growth in revenue by diversifying business activities into other sectors such as international recruitment, oil and gas, eco-friendly products, AI, Digital Marketing and IT Services. Hiring and training a solid and reliable team was another milestone that went a long way in helping the organisation to expand and grow.

Future plans

Looking into the future, Patil discussed the upcoming initiatives. “We are planning to expand our business by establishing new branches in the UK, Canada, India and Philippines with new lines that will serve wider areas of industrial prospects and will give us the leverage to cover additional market.”

He also added that Horizon International Group aims to launch it’s Chartered Accountancy Firm in the UAE, as the organisation plans to provide professional financial services like auditing, taxation, accounting, financial analysis, risk management and providing consultancy services on financial structures to varied business.

“Empowering progression through innovation and continuous business improvement is the principle that Horizon International Group aims to follow in the upcoming years to keep ourselves abreast in the ever-changing market,” added Patil. He concluded his thoughts on a positive note for the upcoming generation, saying: “You will not get everything in life easily, you need to chase it to fulfil your dream.”

