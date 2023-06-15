RIF Trust: Global Experts in Residency and Citizenship Solutions

Harnessing the power of AI to better serve their international clients

Published: Thu 15 Jun 2023, 9:43 AM

RIF Trust, part of the Latitude Group, is a global expert in residency and citizenship that assists High Net Worth Individuals and their families to secure a second citizenship or residency in desirable locations. With over a decade of experience and a global network of offices over 20 offices, RIF Trust has successfully served over 5,000 clients. It offers a wide range of programmes to suit different needs and preferences.

In May 2023, RIF Trust celebrated its second anniversary in Nigeria with a week of events. The celebrations included a Luxury Networking Experience in Abuja, Anniversary Ball and Charity Auction, and a Football Charity Match. The events were attended by high-profile individuals and aimed to raise funds for The Special Youth Foundation, supporting less privileged children's education.

10 years of success

RIF Trust was founded in 2012 by Mimoun A Assraoui, a French, Moroccan and St Lucian entrepreneur. His goal was to give the freedom of travel to everyone, regardless of the place of their birth. He delivered through a reliable and professional second citizenship and residency service to his clients. He has over 20 years of experience in business and finance in Dubai, Japan, and France. He is a respected member of several professional organisations, including the Investment Migration Council, the Japanese Securities Dealers Association, and the Abrahamic Business Circle.

Since then, RIF Trust has expanded its presence to over 20 countries, including the UK, UAE, USA, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Pakistan, Nigeria, Malta, and Türkiye. RIF Trust is part of the Latitude Group, a global leader offering residency and citizenship solutions that has advised governments around the world on designing, implementing, and promoting their investment migration programmes.

RIF Trust has also established strategic partnerships with reputable developers, lawyers, bankers, and other service providers to ensure a smooth and seamless process for its clients. As the Regional Representative Office for the Middle East and the Caribbean, RIF Trust adheres to the code of ethics and professional standards of the Investment Migration Council (IMC), the worldwide forum setting the global standards for the investment migration industry.

RIF Trust's global reach and expansion plans

RIF Trust operates in all major cities worldwide with its headquarters in Dubai and offices in London, New York, Vancouver, Lagos, Riyadh, Istanbul, St Julians, and more. RIF Trust's team comprises over 110 professionals who can advise clients in 14 languages, including Arabic, English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Turkish, Greek, Russian, Chinese, Hindi, Urdu, Farsi, Tagalog, and Swahili.

RIF Trust plans to continue its global expansion and open new offices in strategic locations to serve its growing client base. RIF Trust also aims to diversify its portfolio of programmes and offer more options for residency and citizenship by investment or descent.

RIF Trust's website relaunch

RIF Trust has recently relaunched its website (www.riftrust.com) with a new design and features to enhance its online presence and user experience. The new website showcases RIF Trust's range of programmes and services and its latest news and insights on the industry. The website also allows users to book a free consultation with a global expert or request a call back from a dedicated adviser. The company will be launching on their website advanced AI technology to their customer response system to ensure that clients are serviced faster and more efficiently.

RIF Trust's most popular residency and citizenship by investment options

RIF Trust offers 10 programmes for residency and 8 programmes for citizenship by investment. Some of the most popular options are:

Spain Golden Visa: This programme allows investors to obtain Spanish residency by investing in real estate. Investors have a pathway to citizenship after 10 years of residency. Spain offers a vibrant culture, a pleasant climate, a high quality of life, and visa-free travel within the European Schengen Area.

Greece Golden Visa: This programme allows investors to obtain permanent residence in Greece through investing in real estate. Greece offers a rich cultural heritage, a mild climate, a low cost of living, and visa-free travel within the European Schengen Area.

Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP) & Malta Citizenship (MEIN): This programme allows investors to obtain Maltese residency by investing in two options either combine a government contribution and real estate purchase or combine a government contribution and a rental property. Investors can also apply for Malta citizenship by proving that they have lived in Malta for 12 months and contributing €750,000 to the government. The other option is by proving that they have lived in Malta for 36 months and pay €600,000. Malta offers a high standard of living, a stable economy, a favourable tax regime, visa-free travel within the European Schengen Area and access to the EU market.

Türkiye Citizenship: This programme allows investors to obtain Türkiye citizenship by investing in real estate or other qualifying assets starting from US 400,000. Turkey offers a strategic location between Europe and Asia, a dynamic economy, a diverse culture, and visa-free travel to over 110 countries.

Caribbean Citizenship: These programmes allow investors to obtain a second citizenship from one of five Caribbean islands by donating a minimum of $100,000 to the government or investing in real estate. The Caribbean countries offer a tropical lifestyle, a low tax environment, visa-free travel to over 140 countries including the European Schengen Area.

RIF Trust is ready to assist you with your investment migration needs and will help you find your bridge to a new world.