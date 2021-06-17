Reshaping financial transactions

PayBy is revolutionising the contactless payments arena

Users can now pay their taxi fare with mobile phones, check out at a supermarket by showing a QR code and instantly transfer money to their friends - all thanks to PayBy, an award-winning, innovative, digital payments and instant transfer app.

Here are the top ways in which you can benefit from this platform:

1 Easy registration: Say bye to tedious and time-consuming Know Your Customer (KYC) processes. PayBy uses a revolutionary AI-powered KYC that takes less than five minutes. No need for extensive documents, in-person visits or video calls.

2 Cashless payments: Shop with PayBy at LuLu, Jumbo, Al Maya Supermarkets, Al Ain Pharmacy, Al Manara Pharmacy etc., and pay for government services on TAMM, the integrated Abu Dhabi government services platform.

3 All-in-one App: Besides checking out at stores, PayBy also supports multiple payment scenarios, such as utility and mobile bill payments, online shopping, paying for deliveries and taxi fares, and instant money transfers.

4 No bank account or credit card needed: Enjoy convenient, safe, cashless, and secure services, without a bank account or credit card by topping up the PayBy wallet at kiosks across the UAE.

5 special offers and discounts: New users can get a newbie voucher to start their digital payment journey with an instant discount. In June, all users can collect up to Dh12 discount vouchers daily to pay Abu Dhabi taxi fare.

It's time to switch your payment method to an innovative, fast and safe way. PayBy is available on Google Play and Apple Store.

For more information, visit www.payby.com