REDEFINING BORDERS

Published: Thu 14 Dec 2023, 1:10 PM

Preeya Malik is a US-qualified lawyer who has obtained her Juris Doctor from the University of Toledo (Ohio, USA) with a focus on Immigration Law. She went on to obtain a Masters in Law specializing in Real Estate Development from the University of Miami (Florida, USA). Malik has been a licensed member of the Florida and the District of Columbia Bar Associations for 13 years in good standing. She asserts a unique combination of in-depth knowledge in both commercial real estate projects and investment immigration, gained through not only her academic background but also her experience in the legal departments of some of the largest developers in the United States, as well as positions held with the oldest and most reputed immigration law firms in Canada. Malik is now the Managing Director of Step Global, a leading investment immigration advisory firm based in Dubai.

Step Global is comprised of a network of globally licensed lawyers and immigration specialists who provide active guidance through the entire immigration process for various countries. They act as a single point of contact for their high-net-worth clientele, ensuring smooth liaison between all parties involved in the immigration process to ensure the most optimal chances for approval of each client’s application for migration. They specialise in global investment immigration schemes, primarily focused on business and investment migration.

The USA EB-5 visa has been one of the most popular investment immigration programs for clients from the MENA region, and Step Global’s primary focus for over a decade. Preeya was one of the first individuals to introduce the EB-5 Programme to the region and continues to educate investors on this U.S. option as she has become well-known as a leader in US investment migration. The EB-5 Program is a government program designed to spur economic growth by attracting foreign investors to the U.S. To qualify, individuals must invest a minimumm of $800,000 in an approved EB-5 project, in order to create or preserve at least 10 full-time jobs for qualifying US workers. The programme aims to stimulate job creation and capital investment while offering a pathway to permanent residency and a green card for the investor, investor’s spouse, and any children under the age of 21.

Step Global has also placed clients in the Canada Start-Up Visa Programme; a pathway for innovative entrepreneurs worldwide to establish their businesses in Canada. To qualify, applicants must secure a commitment from a designated Canadian venture capital fund, angel investor group, or business incubator. Successful candidates gain permanent residence in Canada, allowing them to build and grow their innovative enterprises in the country. This initiative aims to attract dynamic entrepreneurs, foster innovation, and contribute to Canada's economic landscape. By linking aspiring business leaders with the Canadian ecosystem, the Start-Up Visa Programme plays a pivotal role in diversifying the economy and positioning Canada as a global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.

By combining migration with strategy, wealth planning, and cross-border tax structuring, Preeya and Step Global are committed to ensuring all of their clients’ immigration ambitions are realised through personalized advisory and industry expertise, built over decades of experience in the immigration field. Preeya continues to be covered in major media and news outlets as a thought leader in investment immigration.