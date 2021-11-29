PIONEERING WELLNESS

Vandana Luthra on VLCC's 30-year journey in wellness, weight management and beauty

Vandana Luthra, Founder, VLCC Group

*Tell us about the journey of VLCC and its vision at Anti-Obesity Drive?

In 2001, International Wellness & Beauty brand VLCC, took the first step towards creating awareness on obesity and its impact on health and wellbeing through an anti-obesity initiative to raise awareness about this rising global public health challenge. With the active involvement of the medical fraternity and other key stakeholders, November 26 was observed as Anti-Obesity Day™.

This is now part of an annual campaign conducted in the months of November and December to promote healthy lifestyle habits and support society in its journey towards staying healthy and fit. This campaign is observed in all the 12 countries across South Asia, South East Asia, the GCC region and East Africa, that VLCC operates in, with participation from local communities, the wellness industry at large as well as national governments and the media.

The annual Anti-Obesity Drive campaign includes organising health camps and mass counselling sessions, hosting talk shows with the health experts and disseminating special literature on the ills of obesity, its prevention and cure. VLCC also collaborates with healthcare organisations and leading media for this initiative.

*Has the Covid-19 led to an increase in the incidence of obesity and health related issues in the population?

Since its emergence last year, Covid-19 has impacted lives of millions. Furthermore, co-morbidities like obesity and related illnesses have greatly increased the risk of severe Covid-19 impact on the individual.

The pandemic has underscored the importance of staying healthy and leading an active lifestyle, more than ever before. Extended lockdowns have led to a change in behavioural patterns, including a sedentary lifestyle. Long periods of inactivity can reduce metabolism and impair the body’s ability to control blood sugar levels, regulate blood pressure, and lead to obesity, which in turn may contribute to a weakened immune system, chronic inflammation, and formation of blood clots, all of which can adversely affect the health of an individual.

*How does VLCC ensure a healthy weight management regime for its clients?

At VLCC, each customer journey starts with a guided health assessment. Our team of certified experts such as nutritionists, physiotherapists, medical doctors and trained therapists develop a customised programme for each client based on their assessment and lifestyle habits.

There are four major components of integrated approach:

Dietary Modification – Diet chart as per customer’s likes/dislikes/allergies and medical condition, if any.

Physical Activity Regimen – Suitable, though not rigorous physical exercises are taught.

Passive Activity Sessions – Through appliance and therapy sessions to gear up the body’s metabolism and tone muscle as well as skin firming.

Lifestyle / Behavioural Change Counselling – Customising a daily routine for a more active lifestyle.

VLCC has been a pioneer in the wellness & beauty industry, with its dedicated approach towards holistic, scientific and natural solutions that cater to both the body and mind — from weight management methods to therapeutic beauty solutions. The brand has over 30 years of expertise in the industry, supported by health professionals and strong research-driven protocols to help achieve the desired results for clients.

*Can you briefly talk about the services that VLCC provides that helps to prevent or treat obesity?

VLCC’s vision on weight management, is not just about losing weight but improving the individual’s wellness scores, fitness levels and confidence. The protocols and solutions thus developed not only target weight loss, but also improve the clients’ core health parameters. VLCC has a holistic and integrated Weight Management and Transformation Programme centred around dietary modification, physical activity regimen, behavioural counselling and specialised appliance-based body therapies as well as skin and hair treatments which are customised to an individual’s unique body composition, medical history and lifestyle habits. The programme does not involve any medicines, hunger suppressants, rigorous exercises or surgery and is free from any side-effects

*Do you provide access to health experts to guide and assist clients in their transformative journey?

VLCC is the only brand whose wellness and weight management programmes carry the “Recommended by Indian Medical Association” stamp of approval. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) is India’s national organisation of doctors of modern medicine, with a membership base of over 330,000 doctors.

VLCC’s wellness & beauty services and solutions are supervised and / or delivered by medical doctors, dermatologists, nutritionists, physiotherapists, fitness experts, and qualified beauty professionals. To complement the services, we have a diversified products portfolio, including for home use that strengthens and sustains the results delivered to the customer.

It is our understanding that proactive healthcare requires a complete 360-degree view of an individual’s health, which entails more than just clinical data. We believe that the social determinants of health are lifestyle, dietary, economic, and social factors that can comprise a large extent of a patient’s wellness. VLCC’s wellness and weight management protocols, have over the years evolved to cover these aspects holistically, making us well placed to participate in the growing market for proactive healthcare services. As a wellness services player with over 30 years of industry knowledge, we believe that our relevance in the post Covid-19 period will be even greater, as demand for proactive healthcare products and services is expected to grow.

