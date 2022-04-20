Outstanding Smart Campus Opens in Dubai

Providing a ‘digital first’ approach to learning and demonstrating our long-term commitment to the UAE and the wider region

Founded in 1900, the University of Birmingham is ranked in the top 100 universities in the world (QS 2022) and is one of the foremost higher education institutions in the UK. Birmingham is the first Russell Group University (the UK’s equivalent to the Ivy League) to open a campus in the international education hub of Dubai, continuing our legacy of connecting the brightest students from across the globe in a university renowned for research and teaching.

Our brand new, state-of-the-art campus in Dubai International Academic City (DIAC) provides an academic home for 2,900 students and a student experience like no other in Dubai.

Collaboration is at the heart of the campus design, reflecting real-world working practices. Our programmes will stretch and challenge you to achieve your potential and develop your career, and you can expect to engage with challenging debates, theories and concepts. Flexible study spaces ensure you have a learning environment suited to your needs and our ‘digital first’ approach to learning technology ensures that you can work seamlessly with peers in Dubai but also encourages international collaboration with students from our UK or Singapore campuses, providing the invaluable experience of working on projects that span the globe.

Working in partnership with Siemens, our new campus will be embedded with cutting-edge technology to deliver the truly world-class physical and digital experience befitting a global, top 100-ranked University, creating a ‘Living Lab’ where research, teaching and learning all benefit from access to new data and connectivity. The campus has been uniquely designed to embrace sustainable practices ensuring that the University leads the way in corporate environmental responsibility and delivers a modern campus capable of adapting to changes in technology, learning and climate. This innovative technology will be integrated into the curriculum, spanning subject disciplines, and utilised by industry partners through research projects, consultancy opportunities and student internships.

From world-leading research and facilities to our forward-thinking staff, technological infrastructure and our industry partnerships, Birmingham will drive innovation to ensure that you are prepared with the skills, knowledge and expertise required to excel in the job market of tomorrow.

There has never been a more exciting time to join the University of Birmingham’s global community; whether you are beginning your academic journey, or building on your existing knowledge through postgraduate study, you can be confident that Birmingham will stretch, challenge and support you every step of the way. Your future starts here!

Professor David Sadler

Provost

University of Birmingham Dubai

Our range of programmes in Dubai is already very broad and that is because we believe students benefit from an actively inter-disciplinary environment, where they can learn from different perspectives. We are crafting our academic offer in Dubai to deliver the experience that every student needs to develop and grow a ‘digital first’ approach to teaching, learning and assessment.

Sustainability is important to us, and partnering with Siemens will make our campuses in Dubai and Birmingham as sustainable as possible. Our beautiful new building is accessible to everyone - as in Birmingham, it is open to the local community for events and opportunities that will enrich the lives of Dubai residents.”

Testimonial

Tanvi

BSc Economics student

The University of Birmingham Dubai is a global top 100 university, so I knew I would receive a high-quality education. The University has such an inclusive environment. I feel so welcome studying here. My experience has been amazing.

I have made so many new friends and have a good relationship with all my Professors. My studies have been going well.”