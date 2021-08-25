Mulling second citizenship? Pick Portugal
With excellent quality of life, low tax burden, and visa-free travel within the Schengen area, Portugal makes for an ideal destination to migrate to
Portugal is one country that offers a stable, favourable, and flourishing economy for investments. It is a proud member of the European Union, the Eurozone, and the Schengen area. The country boasts a skilled and English-speaking workforce set amidst well-anchored political and social systems. Along with investments, it also guarantees excellent quality of life, which gives investors much longed for respite from the hustle of an ever-busy life. As Portugal gears up with its investments in the sectors of real estate and tourism, it is expected that it would soon be one of the leading EU countries for research and development and new technologies.
It promises an effective yet low tax burden, not only for natives but also for non-habitual residents. The benefits are innumerable with updates taking place every economic year.
Why are ultra and high-net-worth individuals choosing Portugal?
Portuguese residency immediately allows visa-free access to up to 26 EU-based countries with the promise of visa-free access to over 170 countries if citizenship is attained. Applicants and their dependents are not required to live in Portugal, this means you can apply for and receive residency without having to relocate your entire family or renounce original citizenship.
The following list is made to provide you with all the necessary information that will give you the clarity that you need:
Exemption of inheritance or gift tax to spouse, descendants, or ascendants.
There are no limitations on dual citizenship in Portugal. The Portuguese Citizenship Act specifically provides that dual citizenship is allowed.
Portugal residency can be obtained by investment in real estate depending on the location, investors can choose an investment amount of €280,000, €350,000 or €500,000 and changes to this investment amounts will be enforced from 1st of January 2022
John Hanafin, CEO and Founder, Huriya Private
5-star real estate investment projects in Portugal
Lagos by Marriot: Located at the west boundary of the city of Lagos, Porto de Mós beach offers a privileged location for those seeking tranquillity while being close to everything.
With an investment of €280,000 per family and capital guaranteed buy back after six years can be the perfect and secure investment for obtaining Portugal Residency.
The Tribute Portfolio by Marriott: The Tribute by Marriott is the latest government-approved Golden Visa hotel project offering 40 investor units at €350,000 per family. With capital guaranteed through a pre-signed buy back, a guaranteed annual return of 3 per cent can be an excellent option for investment.
Holiday Inn Express Porto: The Holiday Inn Express is a modern hotel located on Rua de Santa Catarina, a bustling road and close to all Porto City Center attractions.
With total investment of €21 million, investment of €350,000 per family, guaranteed by back after six years, and return of 3 per cent annually can be another good option for investment.
Key advantages
Right to live, work and study in Portugal
The residency card affords visa-free travel within the Schengen area
Only seven days of residence is required per year to maintain the residence status
Permanent residency available after five years
Eligibility to apply for citizenship after five years while keeping other citizenship(s)
Citizens of Portugal have the right to live, work and study anywhere in the European Union
Excellent international and Portuguese schools and universities
International quality health care clinics and hospitals
Variety of qualifying investment options available
Efficient process
Attractive taxation system
