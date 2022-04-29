Moving Towards A Prosperous Growth

Ibrahim Saeed Al Ghas, Managing Director, Arabian Extrusions Factory

Winning the first DQAA has boosted Arabian Extrusions Factory’s motivation to excel more in its products and services in the UAE and beyond

Published: Fri 29 Apr 2022, 10:16 AM Last updated: Fri 29 Apr 2022, 10:18 AM

Arabian Extrusions Factory, part of Ibrahim Saeed Al Ghas Group, one of the leading diversified UAE family businesses, has won the Dubai Quality Appreciation Award (DQAA) under the Manufacturing Sector at the 28th Business Excellence Awards by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). Held annually, the ceremony recognises businesses who demonstrate a resolute commitment of business excellence in their respective fields, contributing to the evolving business landscape in the UAE and across the region. These accolade awards companies that can develop robust organisational capabilities, embrace innovation and sustain outstanding results.

The Business Excellence Awards are held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Ibrahim Saeed Al Ghas, Managing Director, and Vasanth Shetty, General Manager of Arabian Extrusions Factory, highlighted the company’s journey.

In the highly competitive world of Aluminium Extrusion, AREXCO strives to satisfy its customer’s requirements to the utmost level, offering fast and flexible responses, and supplying ‘on demand’ the essential profiles for uninterrupted operations. With over three decades of experience in the aluminium industry through sister concern TECNALCO, Al Ghas has acquired a thorough knowledge in this field. Also the owner of Al Falaj Pure drinking water, Emirates Plastics and A1 PLAST, Al Ghas has followed his ambition and become a successful entrepreneur.

Vasanth Shetty, General Manager, Arabian Extrusions Factory

Since the company’s formation in 2002, AREXCO has earned a formidable reputation as one of the region’s leading suppliers of high-quality aluminium profiles in the Mill, Powder coated, Anodized, Wood coated finishes and Thermal Break system. AREXCO is committed to the quality and performance of its product and service.

Ibrahim Saeed Al Ghas and Vasanth Shetty with team at Arabian Extrusions Factory.

Speaking about the brand’s ethos, Al Ghas, added: “We are quick to fulfil customer requirements, with prompt after-sales service to back it up. AREXCO continues to adopt the latest technology to stay ahead of current developments in the industry. Our tool room is fully equipped with the latest extrusion to die manufacturing equipment. Our skilled die shop team redraw dies using a range of equipment and carries out tests to ensure that dies conform to the most stringent quality standards. The effort of our team, coupled with advanced manufacturing techniques and the utilisation of high-quality material, ensure that our aluminium extruded profiles are always of the highest standards. We are certified with ISO 9001:2015 & IATF 16949:2016 Quality Management system. We also have QUALICOAT approval for the powder coating process, QUALANOD approval for anodising process and QUALIDECO approval for the wood finish process. We are also a member of the Aluminium Extruders Council (AEC) and Aluminium Anodoizers Council (AAC),” Al Ghas added.

AREXCO Care for the environment and minimise pollution through its Environmental Management System in compliance with ISO 14001:2015 and initiate internal programmes for Waste segregation, reduction, reuse, and recycling, reducing and optimising the use of natural resources (Water, Electricity, Paper)

AREXCO ensures good mental and physical health and safety of employees and stakeholders through its Occupational Health and Safety Management System in compliance with OH&SMS 45001:2018 — by reducing injury, ill-health and minimising and managing risk to health and safety in a planned manner.

The company is fully committed to setting the industry standard by:

Investing in highly advanced technology

Continuing to follow our policy of supplying quality profiles at competitive prices

Maintaining strong control over product quality at every stage of production

Encouraging a high level of expertise in all employees through experience and training

Employing quality-driven, efficient and dedicated personnel

Continuous reassessment and improvement of the management system.

Excerpts from the interview with Ibrahim Saeed Al Ghas

What are your thoughts on AREXCO winning its first Business Excellence Award?

We are excited and honoured to receive this prestigious award from Dubai’s Business Excellence Department. This is the first time we have received this award in the manufacturing sector, after being assessed by a team of experts on AREXCO’s vision, mission, objectives and how these goals are transformed into planning, executing and following up to excel in the business. It means our policies conform with the criteria for qualifying for this award. In the end, we are happy that we received this prestigious award. This award will help us improve ourselves to new heights in the coming years.

What is AREXCO role in the Aluminium extrusion Market?

AREXCO is one of the leading extruders of aluminum profiles in the UAE and the Gulf region. Our quality/services are well recognised in the market. As a result, we supply our products to many prestigious projects in the UAE and other GCC countries. We are also exporting our products to Europe, USA, Canada, UK, Australia, India, Africa, Germany and many more countries.

What steps has AREXCO taken during the last 20 years to transform the customer experience?

AREXCO is an engineering industry supplying mainly architectural, building construction, automotive industry, marine industry and interior decoration. Most of the designs and ideas are given by our customers, based on their need profiles to suit their demands. The profile designs are made considering the strength, structure, decoration and fitment of the profiles used in various industries. It is a big challenge to comply with customer requirements since the last 20 years as AREXCO

has developed many new products to meet the market demands. To give an example, we developed profiles for facade systems, thermal break systems, wood effect finish etc., as per market/customer demand, which is a huge

success.

What are the benefits for clients and governments?

We are supplying our products for many governments and semi-government projects. Pre-qualification documents are required to be submitted to the project department to get these jobs. Therefore, the Dubai Business Excellence Award will be an added pre-qualification, which will help us get the new projects in the coming years.

What are AREXCO plans for the next five years?

There is a huge demand for aluminium products in the domestic and International market. Our plan includes:

Upgrade our present production equipment and add additional equipment in the die manufacturing process

Add new powder coating and anodizing lines in our new factory

Increase awareness of quality among our employees and train them accordingly

Increase our market share in Europe, Canada, USA, Australia and other markets with high quality and services

Become the top player in the aluminium industry in terms of supplying high-quality products to various industry

Speaking about the award, Vasanth Shetty said: “Excellence has always been a part of our culture. For decades, AREXCO has committed to developing innovative solutions for our quality-conscious customers across industrial, architecture and construction, display equipment, electrical systems, automotive industrial sectors, manufacturing, interior decoration, etc. excellence is at the core of our business model. We are delighted to receive this noble recognition of our enduring commitment to leading with vision, inspiration and integrity, in line with our purpose. We thank His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his visionary leadership that recognises the hard work of companies in pursuit of a stronger industrial ecosystem.”