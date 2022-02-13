Making Healthy Organic Eating Affordable

Lulu Group launches specialty food brand Goodness Forever at Gulfood 2022

LuLu Group, known for its innovative basket of retail offerings and food labels, introduced its newest product line to its food range with ‘Goodness Forever’, a specialty range of healthy, free-from additives and chemicals, organic, exotic, gourmet, and premium food concepts.

The new specialty food brand will be launched at Gulfood, the region’s premier food and agritech hub. On offer under the new ‘Goodness Forever’ label will be specialty foods in competitive prices to attract the premium as well as mid-range market — from vegan value-added products to organic edible oils, exotic mango and rose chutneys, meatball sauces, kebab, burger and falafel mixes, chocolate and peanut sauces, granola bars in different flavours, coconut and almond dessert bites, a range of cold-pressed virgin cooking oils, a wide variety of specialty cheeses, and pizza crusts as well as pizza in different ready-to-prepare flavours.

Shamim Sainulabdeen, Director of LuLu Private Label, said: “We are proud to announce the launch of ‘Goodness

Forever’, our premium healthy, organic label. At LuLu, we take our responsibility to provide the very best in healthful, tasty, and nutritious foods and ingredients very seriously. This label will make healthy, balanced, and organic eating accessible and affordable to all and we believe it will set off a new and exciting food trend.”

LuLu has partnered with the world’s top manufacturers and distributors to produce a high-quality range and ensure that every product meets global standards. LuLu has set the highest standards in the selection of manufacturers and evaluation of food products before the range reaches the customers.

Greece-based manufacturer with more than three decades of reputation, Provil SA developed ready-to-cook collection for the ‘Goodness Forever label’. Christos Vogiannou, Founder of Provil SA, said: “Provil is excited to join forces with Lulu Group and contribute to the range of the unique brand ‘Goodness Forever’. LuLu Group and Provil are together presenting sauces and relishes that are offering a modern approach to cooking, offering premium products, healthy and most importantly tasteful solutions to consumers’ table. We have also created for ‘Goodness Forever’ brand four all-in-one, complete mixes for burgers, kebabs, falafel and meatballs, natural ingredients, no artificial colours or preservatives.”

Cauvin, a leader in the French distribution of premium vegetable oils for more than 70 years now, created the best-quality oils for the newly launched brand. All the oils offered in the ‘Goodness Forever’ range are virgin and organic. Christian Port, President, Cauvin shared: “The partnership between the French company Cauvin and ‘Goodness Forever’ of the Lulu group was built around the definition of a range of oils adapted to the Middle East market. The quality is guaranteed by a rigorous quality control plan, internal and external analyses and validated by the European BIO certification.”

Originating from Poland, spices market leader Prymat brought the specialty mono spices, mustards, and salad dressings for the Group’s latest label. Mkleka, PR Manager of Prymat said: “We have just started cooperation with Goodness Forever from the LuLu Group, which is a valuable step in the development of both companies in the Middle East markets. The spices we provided are of high quality and they come from reliable suppliers. Our laboratory conducts appropriate analytics of both raw materials and final products. The recipes are additionally checked during numerous laboratory tests and tasting panels.”

More than 2,000 product lines (food, frozen and chilled) will be introduced in the first phase from different categories. To begin with, the label will be available in all LuLu Hypermarkets and online in the UAE within one month and then reach across the network in the region. LuLu, with its global food sourcing network and warehouses in all the continents, has a major private label division and has developed over 3,000 distinctive brands. The raw ingredients and finished products are sourced from US, UK, Europe (Germany, France, Poland, Türkiye, Belgium), and the Far East, like Indonesia.