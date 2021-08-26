The American School of Creative Science introduces a brand new pre-kindergarten section

Majid Hussain Principal ASCS Maliha

The American School of Creative Science (ASCS), Maliha, is a Sharjah-based private school, successfully operating since 2013, with a campus environment designed to promote moral values and ethos, develop critical thinking skills, and inspire students to strive for academic excellence.

ASCS Maliha offers a unique educational approach from Kindergarten to Grade 12, that builds the foundation for a lifetime of continuous learning, by creating an environment for education based on the following principles:

- The academic and psychological needs of children must be nurtured for successful and continuous learning.

- The best learning environments encourage cooperation, not individual competition.

- All children are gifted and are entitled to be treated accordingly.

- Cooperative efforts of both home and school are required for children to receive optimal education.

ASCS Maliha’s ergonomic, modern, and most of all safe outdoor and indoor playgrounds provide a year-round space for the children to run, play and partake in weekly sports and other extracurricular activities. Fully equipped with slides, climbing structures, swings, a gymnasium, and a garden, its playgrounds enable social, emotional, and gross motor skills development, while enjoying the outdoors.

Furthermore, the dedicated pre-school classrooms are filled with age-appropriate learning material that children can explore, along with theme-based centres, dramatic play areas, reading nooks, sensory tables, and manipulatives, thoughtfully designed for developing pre-academic (pre-school) and academic (pre-K/ Kindergarten) skills.

Moreover, child safety is paramount. At ASCS Maliha, the contemporary security system monitors all entry and exit points throughout the day, from when students are dropped off at the reception, being escorted to class, and signed out daily by the authorised parent/caregiver. The expert medical staff and most administrative members hold certifications in CPR and First Aid while being trained to administer EpiPens for allergies, and our emergency preparedness plans are practised routinely as drills.