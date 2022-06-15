Legacy Built on Excellence

JSS drives academic quality in the classroom and the pursuit of passion outside the schools, enabling students to achieve endless possibilities and solutions

By Muhammad Ali Bandial Published: Wed 15 Jun 2022, 11:43 AM

JSS Mahavidyapeetha (JSSMVP), established in 1954, is a socio-cultural institution (Trust) dedicated to the development of culture, literature and education for the upliftment of humanity.

It has pioneered the concept of education as a tool for social change with ‘Education for All’ as its motto. From humble beginnings, about six decades ago, it has grown into a force that transcends boundaries and cultures. The institution has taken a lead in spreading literacy, providing healthcare, rural development, and strengthening culture. JSS in Dubai — JSS International School (CISCE curriculum), located at Jumeirah Village Circle, has made its presence felt in the UAE for over a decade. JSS Private School (CBSE curriculum), located at Al Safa, has made its mark with more than 12 years of presence in the UAE.

JSS encourages students to cultivate a habit of creative thinking and a desire to excel at every level, with an amalgamation of rich culture and modern technology, enabling students to become critical thinkers and life-long learners. Education transforms the students, triggering them into making a difference to society and the world. The strong partnership between students, parents, and teachers has helped the school achieve outstanding results in both academic and co-curricular activities. JSS is not just confined to the classroom setting. There are various clubs and enrichment activities, which provide a comprehensive educational experience to the students. The JSS Proactive Inclusion team ensures the positive well-being of all by conducting well-being programmes focused on resilience and anxiety management. The extensive range of facilities that are available to the students includes well-equipped science, STEAM, and computer labs with internet facilities, libraries, a multi purpose-built auditorium, sports complex, project rooms, seminar halls, technologically-enabled classrooms, music and dance rooms, and an audio-visual room.

The JSS promise

To the students: JSS promises to mould students into becoming independent, responsible, and reliable citizens with exceptional character.

To the parents: JSS promises parents to provide their children with an inspiring and engaging learning environment, with a sound programme in all areas of study, providing feedback and transparency with student dealings.

To the teachers: JSS promises to listen to the teachers’ thoughts, encourage their creativity, believe in their efforts and ideas, value their strategic insight, input, and experience, and stand by them in their innovative approach to academic and non-academic endeavours.

The JSS motto is 'Everybody participates everybody belongs'

There are many ways to support our motto and the most important way is inclusion. According to Andres Tapia, “Diversity is the mix. Inclusion is making the mix work.” We encourage students to embrace their own identities and abilities as well as the similarities and the differences of their classmates. Whether small or big, every positive gesture helps and matters. Here at JSS, leaders focus and reflect on inclusive practices and the ideals. One of our major goals is to help the students from an early age to understand their sense of self and identity in building empathy and understanding others. Whether gifted and talented or students with different abilities, a unique educational road map is provided at JSS schools in Dubai, helping them to construct their unique learning journeys. At JSS, we receive challenged students as an opportunity. All our students know how to chase their dreams, no matter what challenges they face!

The Examination Highlights

JSS International School is proud of its record-breaking ICSE results in 2021, bagging the first position and the UAE topper (99.8 per cent), second (99.2 per cent), and third (98.8 per cent) position in the UAE and securing the UAE’S highest school average (94.24 per cent) with 100 per cent overall results and 91 centum.

ISC results with science topper (98.2 per cent) and commerce topper (96.75 per cent) and securing school average (91.71 per cent) with 100 per cent overall results and 9 centum.

University Offers Graduating Batch 2022-23

Our students have received multiple offers from prestigious universities such as the University of Bristol, Purdue University, Michigan State University, Durham University, Loughborough University, University of Calgary, University of Alberta, Arizona State University, University of Toronto, University of Waterloo, etc. Our students are currently pursuing courses in medical sciences, STEM courses, BSc in Psychology, BSc in Biotechnology, Architecture, ACCA, CA, CFA, Forensic Sciences, etc.