Largest Higher Education Event Opens Today

Be an early bird to secure admission into a university of your choice by visiting GETEX

Published: Wed 26 Apr 2023, 3:31 PM

Under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE's Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, the Global Education and Training Exhibition (GETEX) will once again open doors, featuring the largest higher education and specialised training showcase ever seen in the Middle East. Every year, more than 25,000 local and expat students who are at the threshold of college life and are actively looking to find a university or training institute of their choice attend GETEX, and this year will be no exception.

On-the-spot solutions and enrollments

GETEX is the main platform where students can learn about the latest trends in higher education and meet admissions staff face to face from leading schools, colleges and universities participating from around the world. The event will offer students all the necessary tools and information to compare university rankings, fee structures, admission timelines and scholarship opportunities, all under one roof. The direct, in-person interaction that students and their parents are able to establish with global institutes at GETEX enables them to get quick answers to their questions, make on-the-spot decisions and submit instant admission applications. Exciting virtual campus tours are also organised for students using Virtual Reality technology, so they can go one step further and truly visualise what their future campus experience will look like.

Global study programmes, all under one roof

Exhibition will offer students pursuing higher education a variety of choices from more than 2,500 study programmes, across all levels including Undergraduate, Post-Graduate, Occupational training as well as specialised certifications. These internationally recognised study options being offered by top ranked global institutions include Business, Finance, Engineering, Arts, Hospitality, Fashion, Medicine, Journalism and many more. A multitude of diverse online and hybrid courses will also be available to students so they can develop new, in-demand skills in R&D, technology, coding, artificial intelligence, and many other areas aligned with their career choices.

World’s top higher education destinations

Students will have the opportunity to get enrolled in the university of their choice, in over 26 countries. This year, students will have the privilege of a smoother and more seamless browsing experience on the show floor, where they will have access to dedicated country pavilions that will be present to serve the rising demand for quality international education in the UAE. The largest Indian pavilion to date will be showcased with more than 30 top universities participating, in addition to country pavilions featuring higher education brands from Canada, UK, Ireland, Hungary, Lithuania, France and other European countries.

Value added live features and events

Back by popular demand is the Counsellors Forum, welcoming the entirety of UAE’s student counsellor fraternity. Students will be able to meet and speak to Counsellors to discuss their present challenges and secure personalised advice on how best to achieve their higher education goals. A brand-new feature being unveiled this year is the Academia Industry Conference on Youth Sustainability, powered by Unipreneur Inc., where industry leaders will hold interactive talks and offer insights into various education topics and trends, such as youth empowerment, career success, start-up development, and UN SDG goals compliance. Many exciting technology competitions and workshops on AI, machine learning, robotics, coding, Python data analytics, will also be available for students to participate in. Among them will also be the Innovathon Tech Competition where young learners will practice skills under the supervision of the Brainy & Bright training centre, which has been awarded as the Best Global STEM Institution of 2021 and 2022.

Prepare for your visit to GETEX In 5 easy steps

Identify your education needs, such as location, area of study, budget range etc.

Prepare a list of questions, such as quality of faculty, global ranking of institute etc.

Meet and consult with education institutes and understand their admission criteria.

Shortlist your choices, fill out the applications and apply.

Check the institutes where your application was successful, and finally select the one option that best meets your standards.

Visitor information

GETEX will be open to the public from 26 – 28 April at Hall No. 8 of the Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Centre. The show welcomes all college-bound students, their parents and young adults who are looking for higher education options in the UAE and abroad.

Entry is free for all. Visitors can pre-register on www.mygetex.com for fast-track entry.