Labour Of Love

Mahnaz Vatanparvar, Director, The Little Dreamers Nursery

Published: Thu 29 Sep 2022, 10:06 AM Last updated: Thu 29 Sep 2022, 10:08 AM

Welcome to my pride and joy, The Little Dreamers Nursery in Dubai, the award-winning ‘home away from home’ British nursery, located in the heart of Dubai, Jumeirah 3, EYFS / FS2 children’s nursery, providing you with the best education services within the early years foundation stage (EYFS) in Dubai.

I pride myself on providing a true “home away from home” learning environment for all of our children. As a mother myself, I am very proud to provide a comfortable, safe and secure environment for your child to learn, meet their full potential and most importantly, have fun.

One of my biggest achievements is providing an award-winning preschool for you all, where our values and missions are that every child deserves the best education. All children are unique and thrive when they have positive relationships. We ensure all children are healthy and happy in an environment that feels like home.

At The Little Dreamers Nursery, we are inspired by the ‘curiosity approach’ and strive to develop children’s imagination and creativity through self-discovering and engaging in many hands-on activities.

Do you know the benefits of connecting children with nature? One of my fondest memories as a child was spending time in nature, climbing trees, investigating rocks and bugs and playing outside with my friends. Who knew then that these enjoyable activities would strengthen my mind, body and personality for the future?

Like a little seed, children also grow and thrive with the help of nurturing and caring staff.

Regarding education, the natural world is a vast open-ended laboratory. Children are intuitive scientists who like exploring the natural world through their senses. Children learn by experimenting with concepts as they interact with natural environments. They develop curious minds by questioning, problem-solving and making theories. A child’s confidence builds throughout time, as they learn to trust their intuition in the natural environment.

I cannot wait to welcome you all to my ‘home away from home’, The Little Dreamers Nursery.

