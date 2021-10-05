Invest in the platinum standard
The world is your oyster with a St Kitts and Nevis Citizenship
The effects of the pandemic will be felt for a long time and have highlighted the need to have options. Discerning investors have begun to realise that having dual citizenship is the most important future insurance policy. Those who do not have the option to secure second citizenship through descent or residency are looking to citizenship by investment as an alternative solution.
The twin-island of St Kitts and Nevis has been warmly welcoming investors and their families with one of the best-managed citizenship by investment programmes. Known as the Platinum Standard, it is renowned for being one of the most efficient, transparent and trusted options for second citizenship.
Established in 1984,the St Kitts and Nevis’ Citizenship by Investment Programmegrants second citizenship to successful applicants who can make the required investment and pass the strict multi-layered due diligence process.
The programme was recently awarded the best citizenship by investment programme for 2021 by the CBI Index, published by the Financial Times’ Professional Wealth Management (PWM) magazine.
“The St Kitts and Nevis Programme continues to meet the needs of its investors by providing a reliable and quick means to a second citizenship. Our nation is focused on providing the most respected programme in the industry. We are glad to have been recognised as the best in the 2021 CBI Index,” said Les Khan, CEO of St Kitts and Nevis’ Citizenship by Investment Unit.
St Kitts and Nevis Sustainable Growth Fund
The Sustainable Growth Fund (SGF) is the fastest route to St Kitts and Nevis citizenship and is the only option that offers a limited time offer. Under the discount, families of up to four can gain citizenship for $150,000 rather than the previous $195,000. This accounts for a $45,000 price cut. This reduced offer is only valid until the end of 2021.
Benefits include full citizenship for life, restriction-free travel to nearly 160 destinations, the right to live and work in the nation, and the ability to pass citizenship on to future generations. St Kitts and Nevis is a safe and peaceful nation with one of the world’s best primary health care systems. Applicants also do not have to travel to the islands to apply, nor is there a requirement to visit after.
“With nearly four decades of experience within the industry, our programme is considered a ‘Platinum Standard’ and continues to be ranked as one of the best in the industry,” said Prime Minister Timothy Harris.
