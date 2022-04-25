Introducing Catanzaro Food to Dubai

Bruno Calvetta, Tina Soriano, Salvatore Asciati, Piero Ricotti and Paolo Avocaturo.

The Chamber of Commerce of Catanzaro led by Bruno Calvetta, Secretary General, and eight companies from the Catanzaro area have been involved in promoting B2B meetings and tastings

Published: Mon 25 Apr 2022, 11:25 AM Last updated: Mon 25 Apr 2022, 11:27 AM

On March 22 and 23, the Catanzaro Chamber of Commerce, co-financed by the Calabria region under the 2014-2020 Complementary Action and Cohesion Programme Axis 3 — Competitiveness of production systems Specific objective 3.4 ‘In-crease in the level of internationalisation of production systems’, launched the pro-motion activities of the province's food and beverage production on the international scene offered by Expo 2020 Dubai. Salumificio Rosa, Discovering Presila, Montano Caffè, Oleificio Agricolo S. Carlo, Antonio Muraca Farm, Salumificio Geca, the Filandari, and Calabria Pasta have been the protagonists of a series of initiatives that will allow them to come into direct contact with buyers, distributors, and operators on the international market, with particular reference to the Gulf context.

Bruno Calvetta with Stefano Campagna, President of IIC in the UAE.

Thanks to the collaboration with the Italian Chamber of Commerce in the UAE, the companies have benefitted from several services: research and selection of buyers; preparation of the agenda of B2B meetings to be held in Dubai; general interpreting services during the B2B meetings.

It was a double appointment, that of the ‘Catanzaro Food Tasting Event and B2B Meeting’, full of opportunities for discussion and analysis on business opportunities in the east for Catanzaro companies, which have thus been able to get in touch with a network of commercial counterparts from the UAE (importers, wholesalers, restaurateurs, distributors).

In a sign of continuity, for two weeks the products will be hosted by the Hilton the Walk’s restaurant in a promotional showcase and will be included in the daily menu. The same restaurant had previously hosted the networking dinner organised by the Chamber of Commerce of Catanzaro in collaboration with the Italian Chamber of Commerce in the UAE, that followed the B2B day in the presence of companies, local distributors, representatives of the Chamber of Catanzaro, and representatives of the IICUAE.

Bruno Calvetta, General Secretary of the Catanzaro Chamber of Commerce, said: "The business opportunities that will materialise in the coming weeks and months will bear the testimony to how Calabrian companies know and can create products of great interest for markets that seem light years away from the inside. Precisely those markets represent, in light of the economic difficulties that still grip Europe today, a unique opportunity for diversification and growth. For this to happen structurally, however, companies must be able to seize the opportunities that arise through investments in know-how and specific skills for new markets, but they must also be able to invest through local and regional policies. and national companies that have as their objective the real support for exports.”