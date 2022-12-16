Indulge In The Merriment

The wait is over! Experience the magic of this festive season at Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi, where festivity meets luxury

Published: Fri 16 Dec 2022, 12:03 PM

For the first time, we have created the Festive Village, in the heart of Abu Dhabi where you can enjoy the finest festive treats from our eight specialty kiosks across the venue with your loved ones throughout the season.

Indulge in the ultimate Christmas Eve dinner, serenaded with live music and exuberant atmosphere, as you enjoy an array of comfort food, inclusive of unlimited soft drinks as well as special offers for the exceptional unlimited house beverages starting at Dh450 per person. An exclusive programme of special activities will also be awaiting the little ones. Start Christmas Day on the right note with a hearty, rich and fulfilling Christmas brunch with lots of activities for your children and gifts from Santa as well as the outdoor playing areas that will keep them occupied all day.

Turn over a new leaf on New Year’s Eve with the outstanding live performance from the one and only Myles Sanko, dance shows and a variety of live music at all our venues, DJ and many other surprises. Younger guests will experience a significant night at a special venue with an abundance of fun and exciting activities, while watching the spectacular fireworks light up the Abu Dhabi sky from the comfort of your table as you admire the uninterrupted views of the modern aesthetic of the infrastructure and the art that reflects the Middle Eastern and Turkish culture all over the hotel. There’s not a better way to spend New Year’s Eve.

The festivity doesn’t stop until you join our unique Orthodox Christmas Brunch on January 7 to immerse yourself with the limitless celebrations and activities throughout the day as you gaze at the natural and futuristic scenery of the breathtaking turquoise sparkling waters, the private beach and the magnificent skyline of Abu Dhabi and the skyscrapers in the background, right from the Marina. Starting at Dh350 per person and offering exclusive 50 per cent discounts for all children between the age of 7-12, and being free of charge for children aged until seven.

It is essential to continue the New Year’s festivities with an after-party to celebrate the jolly vibes at the start of 2023, when you will begin to write your own festive story at Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi as you experience the luxury of the unique Middle Eastern and Turkish dining and hospitality.

Rixos Abu Dhabi Marina has made it accessible for you to experience an unforgettable festive season for you and your children, right in the heart of the city.

With sophisticated and modern details everywhere, you will be feeling royal and this is clearly shown through the professionalism and attention to detail that the crew peruses, making Rixos Abu Dhabi Marina the place to go to this festive season knowing that you will have a remarkable experience and will be thinking about going back even before you leave.

Further planning is no longer required, reserve your festive getaway now with Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi now and experience the luxurious festive vibes that you deserve, now made accessible and merely a few minutes away. Be the author of your own festive story.

For more information, contact Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi

reservation team through: dine-in.marina@rixos.com

Tel: +971 02 498 0000

Website: www.rixos.com