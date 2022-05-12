Heartbeat of Healthcare

Listen to the heroes at the forefront

Published: Thu 12 May 2022, 9:00 AM

Carmi Carreo

"Every second, every hour, every minute, someone needs a healing touch. That’s why, at American Hospital Dubai’s nursing department, we say: ‘Wear your scrubs with pride; you are a hero to someone every day’. Everyday, we dedicate ourselves to providing it. ”

Honor Chalmers

For me, there can be no greater pride than to be a nurse. I have the example of the indomitable Florence Nightingale to look upto for inspiration. I truly believe that nursing is a calling that uses the heart and the mind in the most selfless way.”

Maha Abu Hamid

"The joys of nursing a patient back to health are priceless. You cannot express in words the happiness in replacing pain with comfort, tears with smiles, despair with hope and fear with faith. I wake up every day being grateful that I am a part of this incredible journey at American Hospital Dubai.”

Rose Baker

"Nursing is integral to creating more exciting horizons in patient care, and wellness. It gives me great pride to be a part of that journey at American Hospital Dubai, which is a leader in healthcare innovations and is empowering us through education and learning to reach our fullest potential.”

Shaima Sheikh

"It is due to the timeless virtues of selflessness and compassion that roles such as nurse leaders, nurse educators, and nurse policymakers have now become mainstream in healthcare, making this incomparable calling reach new heights of progress.”

Mary Catherine

"With every touch and conversation, nurses do the work of the heart. This last year, our role has become even more prominent. American Hospital Dubai has provided a leading department for us to gain knowledge and grow daily.”

Laura Skellam

"As a nurse, everyday is a new experience and a chance to learn. I am grateful for the opportunity to grow as a nurse with American Hospital Dubai’s supportive, nurturing environment, and I cherish my learning with patients at the University of Life. I don’t want to stop learning.”

Maximiano Oliverio

"If I had to describe nursing in three words, it would be critical thinking, problem-solving and advocacy. But in truth, it is so much more. Nursing helps you stay rooted in a strong emotional core and fuels your growth in many ways.”

Candy Lenon

"One of the core strengths of American Hospital Dubai’s nursing team is its knowledge-and evidence-based approach to disease management to deliver the highest quality care. It makes me happy that we are marking International Nurses’ Day as a Call to Action to acknowledge the invaluable role of nurses in healthcare.”

Dora Abrew

Faith Molyneux

"Through the noble profession of nursing, I have been able to become an enabler for people who need healing and have generated best practices that will be a changemaker.”

Mohammed Ali

Nurses will become greater agents of change as preventative care becomes the need of tomorrow. They will integrate their expertise with innovations and advanced technologies to improve patient care across the spectrum.”