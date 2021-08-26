'health prioritised'

Mohammad Alhashmi

... on how his brand is promoting a healthy lifestyle with its customisable meal plans at affordabe costs

What is ZEROFAT's philosophy?

ZEROFAT’s philosophy is to create a culture where people in the community treat healthy eating as a lifestyle. ZEROFAT will influence not just the fitness buffs but everyone who wants to better their lives by switching to a healthier lifestyle. ZEROFAT is focused on providing exceptional results to delight our customers by continually exceeding their expectations and helping them achieve their goals through our products and service.

In our busy, fast-paced culture, we focus on building long-term relationships, both within our own team and with our customers. We strive to act as a partner of our clients and combine traditional values with innovative ideas to deliver unparalleled service. ZEROFAT firmly believes that in the near future through the brand’s philosophy, it could promote its message not only around UAE but to the world as well.

How is it different from other healthy cuisine restaurants/meal plans?

ZEROFAT prepares and delivers every meal fresh from the kitchen to ensure that our clientele receives the highest possible standards of products and services. Every member of the team is highly trained and informed before being assigned tasks, to make sure that everyone has the proper knowledge in preparing and handling our products. ZEROFAT has a separate central kitchen dedicated only for our weekly and monthly meal plans manned by experienced and certified chefs and staff. It also has a dedicated, certified nutritionist who is continuously working hand in hand with the chefs and monitoring every dish to ensure not just the accuracy of the macros of our menu but to guarantee that what we have is healthy. Every meal is meticulously calculated to provide specific macros to every individual who wants to achieve his/her goals.

ZEROFAT delivers high-quality healthy meals at the most affordable prices, with high-quality ingredients carefully selected by our chefs to maintain the optimum total number of calories in each dish. Aside from the restaurants and meal plans, ZEROFAT boasts a unique healthy bar concept which offers protein shakes; organic, natural, fresh detox juices; and speciality coffees.

How were ZEROFAT's menu and meal plans designed?

ZEROFAT’s restaurant menu and meal plans are the fruition of the combined commitment, dedication, and efforts of our nutritionists, chefs, and other team members who studied and researched what is best for our clientele. We dedicated months of testing different products before we decided and achieved what we think was best for the majority.

How does the restaurant ensure top-quality organic ingredients?

ZEROFAT follows the standards set by the government and has obtained ISO/HACCP certification. We also carefully select our suppliers and thoroughly authenticate every product they provide to make sure it is in line with our standards and requirements. There is a dedicated team whose main task is to test and check every product/item we will be using in our dishes — both for our meal plans and restaurants, eyeing for consistency in the highest standards possible for our products.

What are your most popular meal plans? Any customisable options?

ZEROFAT is one of the few companies that offers fully customisable and flexible meal plans in which the customer has an option to customise their plan according to their preferences, number of meals, grams per meal, and estimated total calories per day.

The brand is also widely known for having fixed meal plans which have diverse, non-repetitive, international meals that vary according to every individual’s preference and diets such as keto, vegan, vegetarian, weight loss, muscle gain and even Arabic cuisines that everyone can enjoy. Subscribers can also consult our nutritionist for free to fully assist them in choosing the best meal plan according to their goals.

What have you observed about the shift in demand for healthy food in the UAE?

Due to the current situation that the world is facing, people around the globe are looking for sustainable food choices, hence, there is an obvious increase in demand in choosing healthy food. People are now more aware of the repercussions of unhealthy eating habits, and the importance of instilling healthier choices in their lifestyles.

Any recent developments at ZEROFAT?

ZEROFAT, as the fastest healthy food franchise in the country, is continuously widening its reach around the country by opening its branches across all Emirates. By the first quarter of next year, ZEROFAT will have its first overseas branch in the US. ZEROFAT recently opened its seventh and biggest branch yet in Al Ain, where it all started (the first ZEROFAT outlet opened in Al Ain in 2016).

For more information www.zerofat.ae