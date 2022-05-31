Health Happiness and Hustle

Nisamudheen Mohammed, CEO, Protectol Health

Protectol Health focuses on innovative health and safety solutions that have given a new angle to the entire healthcare industry

By Anam Khan Published: Tue 31 May 2022, 10:29 AM

To be an entrepreneur has always been the driving spirit for Nisamudheen Mohammed, the young and motivated CEO of Protectol Health, UAE. Ever since his school and college days, he has attempted various business ventures, which are ample proof that his passion and commitment lie nowhere else but in business. For someone with an ACCA qualification, moving to Abu Dhabi was perhaps the best decision he took in his entrepreneurial career. Although he started a job with a medical company here, it didn't take much for him to launch his venture Protectol Health, in 2017, in Abu Dhabi. A company that gave a new angle to the entire way one looks at healthcare.

Protectol Health is a pharma-tech company that focuses on conventional pharma medicines, nutraceuticals, nutrients, and occupational safety. The company functions with separate wings, Pharma, Technology, and Nutraceuticals. Nutraceuticals division works towards improving the quality of labourers' health, especially those most affected by the heat and sun at work sites. Despite the teething troubles during the initial stages of growth, Protectol Health has enjoyed steady and sustained growth under the perseverance, ability, and committed leadership of its CEO, Nisamudheen Mohammad, to date.

The Research and Development wing at Protectol concentrates on developing innovative health and safety solutions. This in turn, has also led to the increase in the local manufacture of healthcare equipment. Two specific products on line are proximity sensors and gas detectors to prevent worksite accidents.

Protectol Health is a movement towards the complete upliftment of human life, especially in the working community in the UAE. To elaborate on the company's tagline, 'Life Matters,' their vision is to uphold the quality of life and that too to those who matter the most — those who cannot afford it. Every decision, project, product, or service of Protectol Health reassures that quality healthcare will be made accessible to all. Again, he said this helped him and the company stay above all competition and rat race.

SuperLyte ORS, Enerdryte, and Hydraid are three other rehydration products from Protectol Health that enjoys considerable market share in the UAE. Aimed at reducing the stress of workers suffering from heat and sun exposure, SuperLyte ORS, Enerdryte, and Hydraid have proved to be perfect rehydration supplements for the human body.

The newly opened offices in the Sultanate of Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar strives to achieve the same.

Speaking of future plans, Mohammed further clarified that Protectol Health has plans to expand geographically across the GCC. Their presence felt far and wide across the other Gulf countries is their primary concern. Expanding operations of the company's Indian office is also set to happen in 2022- 23. More SKUs and product lines in pharma, nutriments, and occupational health segments are also on the anvil. In-house catering of certain products through a company factory with primary importance to control quality and increasing in-country value productions are among the prime plans in the near future.

Mohammed further plans to offer essential medicines at a better and more affordable rate to the general public. This in no way intends to affect the current market price or topple the current equilibrium of the market. This is a sincere and earnest effort to remove the prevailing misconception that it is impossible to get generic medicines at nominal rates to help those who find it difficult to afford high medical bills. The company intends to educate the general public and create awareness that nothing stands in their way of getting quality medicines and treatment.