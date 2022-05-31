Fostering A ‘Can-Do’ Attitude

Published: Tue 31 May 2022

Excel International School brings a freshness with its name. When passion and commitment work together to reach newer heights, students learn more, teachers raise expectations, and the school excels.

Agnes Nathaniel, Principal, Excel International School

Simple but exhaustive and powerful ideas are at the heart of Excel International School. Every stage in the life of the students will be an adventure. Learning outside the classroom through adventurous activities or inside the classroom through innovation is known to have significant educational benefits. It helps children develop technical, intellectual and social skills by overcoming challenges and sharing decisions. From a psychological perspective, the students at Excel develop a ‘can do’ attitude that can be applied to all aspects of school life. A sense of determination is instilled, which gives them the confidence to face challenges, express and deal with emotions, and a desire to succeed.

The Discovery Forest, an awe-inspiring nature-filled resource area, is creatively designed for curious young minds as they pass through Key Stage One and Key Stage Two. Sensory resources will activate all five senses of the little ones passing through it by touching and smelling the aroma of different leaves while hearing the nearby water gushing into the irrigation project. Heading to their plantation beds, they prepare the soil to plant their seeds or cuddle up either on their soft cushions or climb onto their imaginative mushroom stools and get engrossed in their reading. They may find their friends either having a blast because it’s their rainy day in the rain area or they may find some in the market area trying out new vocabulary during their role-play period. The novel amphitheatre gives them endless opportunities to express themselves in drama and art, and the innovative sandbox will not distract them when they learn what to think and how to think, thus enhancing their metacognitive abilities.

For the restless and curious minds of Key Stage Three, we have created the most exciting Curiosity Labs and The Maker’s Labs. These labs are the answer to quench their thirst for curiosity and students are kept busy in finding the answers to their unstoppable questions of how, why, who, when and what by doing, investigating, observing and experimenting.

As high school educators with varying level of experiences in the field, the school recognised that students were being taught to regurgitate information upon request rather than to think, plan, and act independently. To counter this, the Life Skills Training Track has been created for Key Stage Four students. While preparing for their IGCSE, AS, and A-Levels qualifications, they are taught communication and interpersonal skills, decision-making and problem-solving, creative and critical thinking, and emotional intelligence with self-awareness and empathy.

The sister schools of Excel have accomplished much in bringing excellent results in the all-important exams, year after year. Without any inhibition, the school hopes that Excel boys and girls will follow suit by achieving impressive results in — academics, sports and skill development.