23rd March Pakistan Resolution And Hamdard Pakistan

The iconic brand continues to live up to the principles of its founder in its pursuit of serving humanity

Published: Thu 23 Mar 2023, 11:40 AM Last updated: Thu 23 Mar 2023, 1:06 PM

Certain days have a profound impact that extends beyond their regional significance, influencing the world at large. The 23rd of March is one such historic day, when the Muslim community of the subcontinent made a momentous decision to establish a new country, founded on the principles of Islam, leaving an indelible mark on our collective history. This momentous occasion catalysed a younger generation of Muslims, who were inspired to dedicate themselves to the new nation and the ideals of Pakistan, forging an unshakeable bond with their motherland.

Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said was among the youthful cohort of individuals who were profoundly moved by the historic determination of the Muslim community to establish Pakistan. Perhaps this is when the idea of Hamdard Pakistan was conceived. Following the partition, he undertook the life-changing decision to emigrate to a newly-founded country with the express aim of serving Pakistan, by pioneering the development of its health and education sectors. As a result of his tireless efforts, Hamdard Pakistan has since forged a singularly deep and heartfelt connection with the country, endowing it with a distinctive character all its own.

The profound commitment towards the nation has facilitated the development of Hamdard Pakistan on the foundation of an ideology that is grounded in the concept of ‘Khidmat-e-Khalq’ (philanthropy) rather than being driven by profit-oriented objectives. Presently, in the quest for distinction and in adherence to the principles and directives of its founder, Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said, Hamdard Pakistan has transformed into a social movement for the advancement of society. This has been achieved through continuous innovative initiatives, demonstrating active corporate social responsibility (CSR) in healthcare and education.

The commitment made by Muslims on 23rd March, 1940, holds a significant place in Hamdard Pakistan’s business ethos. As a result, the organisation, apart from its corporate operations, has been diligently engaged in the pursuit of scientific research in medicine and diseases, thereby establishing Pakistan’s presence on the global stage in the domain of alternative medicine. With an unwavering focus on upholding ethical workplace practices, the organisation consistently introduces new products to its range every year, while ensuring their compliance with international standards, and the quality and efficacy of its products are subject to rigorous adherence to the international regulations prescribed by the ISO and WHO.

One of the primary areas of emphasis for Hamdard Pakistan is the advancement of ‘Tibb-i-Unani’. This commitment is a testament to the legacy of the celebrated physician Hakim Mohammed Said, who placed great importance on research and development in the Tibb-i-Unani medicine system. Under his visionary leadership, Hamdard Pakistan reinvigorated the field by conducting continuing research on various herbs and their compositions. Even after his martyrdom on 17th October 1998, Hamdard Pakistan remains unwavering in its commitment to play a decisive role in research and development, aimed at delivering the highest quality medical care to the general public.

On the corporate front, Hamdard Pakistan’s experts seek innovative new ways to treat the human body. Specialties in beverages and medicines are at the forefront of Hamdard’s pipeline of new products. Such as, in recent years, Hamdard Pakistan added more products to its already over 400 product portfolio. These include Hamdard Gulab Mist, Hamdard Herbal Hair Oil, Sualin Kids Syrup, Migrex, Naunehal Nappy Cream, Rooh Afza GO, Doodh Rooh Afza: A punch of nutrition; Hamdard Honey —100 percent natural product; Naunehal Colic Drops, a remedy for colic pain in babies; Naunehal Herbal Toothpaste; and Sualin Lozenges — relief for throat pain, inflammation, and cough. Besides, Hamdard Pakistan has been spearheading innovation and research. In recent years, it introduced highly effective medicines to control hypertension and strengthen heart muscles, like Qurs-e-Fishar and Dil Sukh.

Recently, Hamdard Pakistan started a drive to digitise all clinics and the first-ever Matab with digital patient management system has started its operations in Karachi. Two more Matabs have been added to the list. Hamdard Pakistan offers first-of-its-kind accessible mobile dispensaries to provide health facilities at patients’ doorsteps and has set up various hospitals nationwide.

All of Hamdard Matabs provide free medical checkups and consultations, as Hakim Mohammed Said, besides being a physician par excellence, was also a philanthropist and an educationist determined to develop Pakistan’s health and education sectors. This sense of purpose has always led Hamdard Pakistan to play an important role in developing and promoting general health, education, and social welfare.

All the social welfare initiatives are carried out under the umbrella of Hamdard Foundation Pakistan, which was established in 1964, to judiciously use the funds being handed over to it by Hamdard Pakistan. In keeping with his vision and goal of service to the country and humanity, these are employed to advance health, education, and social upliftment.

Hamdard Pakistan operates schools, colleges, and the largest private sector university in the country — Hamdard University (HU), built at Madinat al-Hikmah: City of Education, Science, and Culture — one of the most iconic accomplishments of its founder, Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said.

In its quest to serve humanity, Hamdard Pakistan initiates various drives to promote health and a healthy lifestyle among the general masses. ‘Hamdard Zindagi’ is one of those initiatives, where Hamdard’s experts and physicians (hakims) provide free medical advice on a social media platform via weekly webinars. Patients and those who seek medical advice can easily visit Hamdard Zindagi’s page on Facebook and can directly share their issues with the hakims.

Hamdard Pakistan’s other significant CSR initiatives regarding improvement in general health, are the annual plantation drive and the Rooh Afza and Hamdard Sharbat-e-Bazuri float drive to combat heatwaves in the country by providing these beverages to those stuck in traffic or working in the heat.

Serving people, and helping those in need, is now a part of Hamdard’s corporate culture. Philanthropy is always considered whenever the organisation devises its strategy and sets up goals for the future.

The future comes with its own challenges, but Hamdard Pakistan, under the leadership of its President Hamdard Group, Sadia Rashid, is more than prepared to meet them. It has always been her desire to advance Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said’s message of wellness. As a result, wellness is a cornerstone of Hamdard’s values and is embedded in all its activities, including its corporate positioning i.e. ‘Aafiyat Say Jeetey Raho’ to express its optimistic outlook.