Expedited PR Pathway to Canada

Siva Vimalachandran, Managing Principal at 6 Degrees Consulting on the services offered by his company to individuals looking for permanent residency in Ontario, Canada through business immigration.

Providing a fast-tracked process for individuals and families looking to immigrate to Canada through Business Immigration

6 Degrees Consulting (6DC) is a business advisory consulting firm located in Toronto, Ontario, Canada that helps business owners and senior managers immigrate to Canada through provincial nominee programmes, with a focus on Ontario. Now more than ever, countries like Canada are introducing new programmes that are attractive for those looking to find a new home that offers a high quality of life, education and healthcare for their families.

The new OINP Entrepreneur Success Initiative is an expedited pathway to Canadian permanent residency for qualified candidates and their families who want to create or buy a business in Ontario. With only 100 spots available, the program is now accepting applicants!

Requirements to apply

Minimum net worth of at least CAD $400,000

Minimum investment into your business of CAD $200,000

English language ability of CLB 4 or higher

24 months of business ownership or senior management experience

Why choose 6DC?

The 6DC team is composed of local experts on the Entrepreneur Success Initiative. We help applicants form a unique business plan, help identify businesses to create or buy, arrange the required legal services, review all documentation through an intensive screening process, and provide coaching from the perspective of approval bodies. Our team of dedicated industry experts provide end-to-end services to help you be successful. We work directly with authorised representatives of federal and provincial governments to help clients establish themselves and their businesses in Canada.

