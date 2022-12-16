Expedited PR Pathway to Canada

SOURCE water is captured pure from the air, then mineralised for better taste and health
6 Degrees Consulting (6DC) is a business advisory consulting firm located in Toronto, Ontario, Canada that helps business owners and senior managers immigrate to Canada through provincial nominee programmes, with a focus on Ontario. Now more than ever, countries like Canada are introducing new programmes that are attractive for those looking to find a new home that offers a high quality of life, education and healthcare for their families.
The new OINP Entrepreneur Success Initiative is an expedited pathway to Canadian permanent residency for qualified candidates and their families who want to create or buy a business in Ontario. With only 100 spots available, the program is now accepting applicants!
Requirements to apply
Why choose 6DC?
The 6DC team is composed of local experts on the Entrepreneur Success Initiative. We help applicants form a unique business plan, help identify businesses to create or buy, arrange the required legal services, review all documentation through an intensive screening process, and provide coaching from the perspective of approval bodies. Our team of dedicated industry experts provide end-to-end services to help you be successful. We work directly with authorised representatives of federal and provincial governments to help clients establish themselves and their businesses in Canada.
Interested to Partner with 6DC?
We are partnering with established companies in immigration and relevant industries that would like to add this program to their offerings and work with 6DC to help their clients.
If you have clients looking to immigrate to Canada through business immigration or are interested in applying yourself, contact us now by calling 1-888-501-8632 or +971 56 1067009 or email us at contact@6dc.ca for a free consultation.
For more information, visit: www.canadianbusinessimmigration.ca
SOURCE water is captured pure from the air, then mineralised for better taste and health
Modern urban centres are moving towards smart and efficient design as cities worldwide make a concerted effort to streamline urban planning. A startup named Koolute Investments (Koolute meaning ‘trust’ in Wolof language) targeting West Africa, is bringing these concepts to underdeveloped countries by revolutionising the real estate industry in the region
Serving up authentic Japanese cuisine to the country’s eager food lovers for over two decades, the company has built up an excellent reputation and loyal client base
For over two decades, the company has been constantly reinventing and revolutionising the sector through its forward-thinking and customer-centric offerings
Looking for a slice of Japan? MaKiRa in Dubai will elevate your experience to the next level
Celebrating more than three decades of a relationship built on shared goals, Galadari Trucks and Heavy Equipment and Komatsu continue to lead the market with their focus on meeting customer needs
The global brand's Middle East Managing Director talks about the multiple benefits and ever-lasting appeal of the world's popular probiotic beverage