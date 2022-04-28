Empowering Young Minds

Naira Hamdy, Principal, Dar Al Marefa

Published: Thu 28 Apr 2022, 9:42 AM Last updated: Thu 28 Apr 2022, 9:44 AM

The world-class campus is carefully designed to stimulate every student’s learning process and enhance their well-being

Dar Al Marefa School is a leading IB school in the UAE that offers a bilingual curriculum in English and Arabic. The school has a transformational approach to teaching, which helps students to be creative, innovative, and independent thinkers. The academic curriculum at Dar Al Marefa is based on the IB Curriculum, which focuses on developing the child’s intellectual, physical, social, and emotional aspects. The school offers hands-on learning experience with an emphasis on practical knowledge and skills. Dar Al Marefa provides a rigorous academic programmes for students starting from Kindergarten to Grade 12. The school has a state-of-the-art campus with the latest facilities for students to explore and learn. The school’s outstanding facilities and aspirational staff, inspire students to discover their passion and desire to reach their unique potential.

Naira Hamdy, Principal at Dar Al Marefa, said: “The school prides itself on its innovative and rich curriculum. We place a strong emphasis on working with parents and the community, enabling all students to maximise their abilities, ambitions, and academic potential in everything they do. Our vision is to make every person aware and accountable for creating an equitable and sustainable future. We are committed to the development and growth of all members: students, leaders of the future, who are lifelong learners; and staff, who are inquires and professional practitioners, dedicated for ongoing learning.”

"I joined the Dar Al Marefa School community a year ago and from what I have experienced, I can say it is a great school. I immediately felt a sense of belonging because most of the students and teachers are friendly and welcoming. It is a great school to learn to become a better student and a better person overall,” she added.

The school is currently open for enrolment for the academic year 2022-2023.

For more information about the school visit the school website

www.daralmarefa.ae

or call 800627332 for registration.