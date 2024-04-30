Empowering Tomorrow's Leaders

Published: Tue 30 Apr 2024, 11:19 AM Last updated: Tue 30 Apr 2024, 11:20 AM

Distinguished for its dedication to holistic education, Westford University College emerges as a paragon of excellence in the educational realm. In an era where academic qualifications serve as just the starting point, Westford transcends conventional boundaries to nurture the comprehensive development of students, ensuring their readiness for the corporate world.

Based in the UAE, with a global footprint spanning the UK, Ireland, South Africa, India, and beyond, Westford University College offers a diverse array of educational pathways for bachelor programs such as Business Psychology with HR, Computer Science, International Business, Digital Marketing, Media Culture and Communication, Accounting and Finance, Sports Business, Fashion Design and Communication, among others. Through strategic partnerships with esteemed institutions like Liverpool John Moores University, Abertay University, University of Gloucestershire, and Canterbury Christchurch University UK, Westford brings global bachelor's programs to the UAE.

Hanil Das, Co-Founder and CEO, Westford University College

“At the core of Westford's educational ethos lies a dedication to student-centric learning. Through immersive classroom experiences, webinars, and guest lectures featuring industry experts, Westford replicates the corporate environment, nurturing critical skills and insights vital for success in today's globalized economy," says Hanil Das, Co-Founder and CEO, Westford University College.

"The Path to Excellence: Fostering Employability"

Westford University College serves as a catalyst for innovation in education, committed to sculpting students into proficient "corporate-ready" professionals. In response to the dynamic demands of the modern job market, Westford is steadfastly dedicated to equipping its graduates with the requisite skills and knowledge to excel in the corporate realm. Through an array of transformative initiatives, including the acclaimed Westford Communique, WeConnect, WeTalk, TEDX, Toastmasters Club, Gavels Club, industry immersions, and mentorship programs, the institution fosters the development of crucial competencies such as communication, leadership, critical thinking, and emotional intelligence. These initiatives not only enhance academic performance but also empower graduates to make a tangible impact in the business landscape.

Moreover, Westford University College takes pride in its robust placement drive, forging connections between students and top companies in the UAE. By facilitating interactions between students and industry leaders, the placement drive opens doors to lucrative career opportunities and provides students with invaluable insights into various sectors. Through internships, networking events, and career counselling sessions, Westford ensures that its graduates are well-prepared to navigate the complexities of the corporate world and embark on successful career paths.

Integral to Westford's focus on employability is its strategic collaborations with industry leaders such as HCL and Alibaba, among others. By offering internships and forging partnerships with renowned corporations, Westford equips students with invaluable hands-on experience and exposure to real-world business operations, thereby enhancing their readiness for the workplace.

In essence, Westford University College epitomizes educational excellence, providing reputable, sought-after, and cost-effective programs tailored to meet the evolving needs of contemporary learners. With its adaptable intake system and steadfast dedication to student achievement, Westford continues to redefine educational benchmarks, paving the way for a brighter, more empowered future.

Testimonial

Aiyan Bhikha, BSc (Hons) Business with International Business

"My experience at Westford has been truly remarkable. I take great pride in actively participating in numerous events and serving as a representative on the student council, allowing me to fully immerse myself in the vibrant Westford community. The knowledge and skills I've acquired during my time at Westford are invaluable assets that will undoubtedly propel me forward in my professional career."