Empowering Future Innovators

In pursuit of the university’s commitment to academic excellence and global impact, AUS continues to challenge its students, making them rise above expectations

Published: Wed 29 Mar 2023, 9:40 AM Last updated: Wed 29 Mar 2023, 9:42 AM

Innovation is a driving force behind progress, and universities that prioritise research and development foster a culture of creativity and discovery that give students opportunities to contribute to the cutting-edge of their fields.

With its global accreditation and rankings, American University of Sharjah (AUS) has established itself as a leading institution of higher education, with a steadfast commitment to upholding principles of meritocracy and fostering academic excellence. AUS graduates are known not only for their knowledge and skills, but also for their innovation and determination to lead in the ever-changing landscape of the global business world.

State-of-the-art programmes taught by renowned faculty

AUS graduates are the top choice of the UAE employers in the areas of architecture and design, and business and engineering, according to QS World University Subject Rankings 2022. The university offers 28 majors and 45 minors at the undergraduate level, 15 master’s degrees and four PhD programmes, through its College of Architecture, Art and Design, College of Arts and Sciences, College of Engineering and School of Business Administration. AUS students are challenged academically and benefit from the expertise of world-class faculty, who are active researchers and leaders in their fields, making breakthroughs and discoveries in areas that will impact the future. Several AUS researchers and faculty members were listed among the world’s top two per cent of researchers for 2021 in a study led by Professor John Ioannidis from Stanford University.

Recognised by respected ranking agencies around the world

AUS is recognised for its academic excellence, multicultural environment and achievements across many categories. It is ranked among the top 10 universities in the Arab world (QS Arab Region University Rankings, 2023) and the top five on employer reputation in several fields (QS Arab Region University Rankings, 2023). With approximately 90 nationalities represented on campus, AUS is among the world’s top five universities with the highest percentage of international students (Times Higher Education, 2022) and has the Arab region’s highest ratio of international faculty (QS Arab Region University Rankings, 2023). AUS has also earned a Sustainability Tracking, Assessment and Rating System (STARS) silver award for sustainability in higher education from the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education.

A dynamic student-life experience

Beyond the classroom, AUS boasts a vibrant student life that fosters a sense of community, creativity and personal growth. A wide range of student-led clubs and organisations cater to diverse interests and passions, from sports teams and cultural societies to entrepreneurial groups and volunteer organisations. Students can also participate in a host of campus events, including guest lectures, cultural festivals, concerts and art exhibitions. The university's state-of-the-art facilities, including a sports complex, a world-class library and cutting-edge laboratories, provide students with ample opportunities to explore their interests and pursue their passions.

AUS offers a wide variety of scholarships and financial grants to first-time students based on their academic achievements or financial needs. At the graduate level, students can benefit from graduate assistantships. For more information, visit www.aus.edu.

Quote

“At American University of Sharjah (AUS), we are committed to cultivating a culture of innovation and creativity, and providing our students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in an increasingly complex and interconnected world. Our graduates are equipped not only with a strong academic foundation, but also with the confidence to think unconventionally, and to tackle some of the world's most pressing challenges. With a focus on academic excellence and a dedication to making a positive impact on society, AUS is proud to be a leading institution of higher education in the region." Dr. Susan Mumm, Chancellor, American University of Sharjah

“Looking back at my first year at AUS, I realise that I have grown so much. My four years at AUS have shaped me into the person that I am today, which I love and I'm proud of. I am confident that I will thrive wherever I go, applying all the knowledge I have learned from AUS to practical life.” Razan Abu Alwan, College of Engineering