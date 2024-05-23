Elevating Early Education with Innovation and Quality

Published: Thu 23 May 2024, 9:32 AM Last updated: Thu 23 May 2024, 9:34 AM

With over 30 International and National Quality Awards, British Orchard Nursery is UAE’s most-awarded nursery chain in the GCC region with a singular focus on quality education and child development with over 30 convenient locations in the UK and UAE.

At British Orchard Nursery, innovation and quality are the key drivers that have placed it as the top choice for parents and made it the Largest Health, Safety and Quality certified nursery chain in the GCC. The chain of nurseries has been bestowed with the prestigious Dubai Quality Award and Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Award for being not only a Centre for learning, but also for excellence, and is poised to deliver on that and more. A visual representation of UAE as a tree would find BON branches in almost every established community, skyrocketing children’s accessibility to quality learning within the whole nation.

The nursery follows the British Early Years Foundation Stages (EYFS) curriculum that focuses on 7-core areas of age-appropriate learning with a well-developed and holistic curriculum that combines learning with fun and incorporates languages such as Mandarin and full-fledged curriculum for English, Arabic, Islamic and French studies, along with various extra-curricular activities like drumming, soccer clubs, music and dance and gymnastics. They are also the first nursery in the region to introduce the EQ Curriculum in Early Years and Project-based learning with 100% focus on child development and achievement as per the latest UK Curriculum.

The nursery also supports children with Behavior and Speech delays and offers a Gifted and Talented program for children with determination, supported by qualified and trained SENCO coordinators across all its 30 branches.

As the only ISO-certified nursery chain in the country (9001, 14001, 45001), it delivers decades of condensed professional expertise from researchers in Early Childhood Care and Education in the UAE. World Class settings see highly trained staff impart knowledge and care to their wards. Dr. Vandana Gandhi, CEO & Founder of British Orchard Nursery and Training Centre “Since we are constantly reviewing and updating our curriculum in line with the global and country-specific requirements and goals, our group’s educational philosophy, teacher training and curriculum standards in UAE and UK are upgraded with innovation, in all areas to bring in Child-Initiated Learning Concepts. These focus on equipping children and teachers with the right tools which help them to pursue their passions and dreams using empowerment, imagination, and creativity.”, further added Dr. Vandana Gandhi, CEO & Founder of British Orchard Nursery and Training Centre.

The quality and innovation awards received by BON are testaments to its promise of elevating the education standards across the UAE. The preschool has a teacher training centre and encourages all aspiring women to get into the workforce and upgrade their skills. BON is dedicated to developing future change makers and innovators and strongly believes that when children are encouraged to tap into their potential to use their imagination, then magical creative thinking is developed.