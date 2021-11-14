Effectively manage and control diabetes

Step in for some glittering offers this season
Supplements1 week ago
Beurer’s diabetes management products make it easier for you to keep an eye on your health in terms of prevention and diagnosis of diabetes.
The weight and diagnostic capabilities of Beurer products and its therapy massagers help you feel great every day. At the same time, the activity trackers and heart rate monitors by Beurer enables an active lifestyle for its users. The modern blood glucose monitors are a reliable way to monitor blood glucose on a daily basis and helps diabetics to immediately detect when their blood glucose values are too high or too low so they can react accordingly. The calculated blood glucose values can be clearly documented and evaluated in the ‘Beurer Health Manager’ app or pc software.
Beurer follows the latest trends, listens to the needs and demands of its customers and then adapts accordingly. Collaborating with high–profile institutes, partners and consultants, Beurer provides you with state-of-the- art solutions.
From low-priced entry models to high-end products, Beurer’s innovations offer the options to live your life the way you want to. As a full-line supplier, Beurer is well-equipped to meet all your needs.
H.W. International, the sole distributor of Beurer products in the Gulf, is committed to improving people’s health and well-being through time-tested products that provide instant relief and guarantee timely detection, comments Stanley Joseph, Chairman and Managing Director, H.W. International.
“Beurer is among the few to manufacture home-based healthcare products,” says Salil V.S., CEO and Managing Director, H.W. International.
Beurer’s Connect range is the modern interface between people and products in the world of proactive care. Beurer’s products, marked by the Connect button, offer innovative, connected health-management solutions that go beyond prevention and diagnosis.
“With ease of operation and options for simple evaluation of data, Beurer’s range of apps covers nutrition, weight, blood pressure, blood glucose, activity tracking and sleep analysis,” explains Joseph, adding, “We have the right apps for all your personal health management needs.”
Offering outstanding quality in health, beauty and well-being since 1919, Beurer, with its range of unique products, ensures that you feel great all-round. Download Beurer apps free from the App Store and Google Play.
Step in for some glittering offers this season
Supplements1 week ago
Stunning designs to usher in this festive season
Supplements1 week ago
A truly inclusive and embracing learning ethos
Supplements1 week ago
City Diamond Contracting is a part of many sustainability projects in the UAE, including the ones at Expo 2020 Dubai. Deepak Arora, Managing Director, takes us through the journey of the company
Supplements2 weeks ago
Gilbarco Veeder-Root’s latitude™ fuel dispensers join ENOC's service station of the future showcase
Supplements2 weeks ago
While fuelling Abu Dhabi and the UAE economy for four decades now, ADNOC is continuously innovating to be greener
Supplements2 weeks ago
Dubai’s 3S Lighting illuminates the ENOC fuel station at Expo 2020 Dubai
Supplements2 weeks ago