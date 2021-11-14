Effectively manage and control diabetes

Beurer’s diabetes management products make it easier for you to keep an eye on your health in terms of prevention and diagnosis of diabetes.

The weight and diagnostic capabilities of Beurer products and its therapy massagers help you feel great every day. At the same time, the activity trackers and heart rate monitors by Beurer enables an active lifestyle for its users. The modern blood glucose monitors are a reliable way to monitor blood glucose on a daily basis and helps diabetics to immediately detect when their blood glucose values are too high or too low so they can react accordingly. The calculated blood glucose values can be clearly documented and evaluated in the ‘Beurer Health Manager’ app or pc software.

Stanley Joseph - Chairman and Managing Director - H.W. International

Beurer follows the latest trends, listens to the needs and demands of its customers and then adapts accordingly. Collaborating with high–profile institutes, partners and consultants, Beurer provides you with state-of-the- art solutions.

Salil V.S. CEO and Managing Director - H.W. International

From low-priced entry models to high-end products, Beurer’s innovations offer the options to live your life the way you want to. As a full-line supplier, Beurer is well-equipped to meet all your needs.

H.W. International, the sole distributor of Beurer products in the Gulf, is committed to improving people’s health and well-being through time-tested products that provide instant relief and guarantee timely detection, comments Stanley Joseph, Chairman and Managing Director, H.W. International.

“Beurer is among the few to manufacture home-based healthcare products,” says Salil V.S., CEO and Managing Director, H.W. International.

Beurer’s Connect range is the modern interface between people and products in the world of proactive care. Beurer’s products, marked by the Connect button, offer innovative, connected health-management solutions that go beyond prevention and diagnosis.

“With ease of operation and options for simple evaluation of data, Beurer’s range of apps covers nutrition, weight, blood pressure, blood glucose, activity tracking and sleep analysis,” explains Joseph, adding, “We have the right apps for all your personal health management needs.”

Offering outstanding quality in health, beauty and well-being since 1919, Beurer, with its range of unique products, ensures that you feel great all-round. Download Beurer apps free from the App Store and Google Play.