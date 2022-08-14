Dubai to Host Coke Studio

The fan-favourite platform is set to make its UAE debut at the Coca Cola Arena in October

Music is the food for the soul. But there’s so much more that melodies can achieve. Think bridging divides and bringing people together. Don’t believe that, ask anyone on the street what their go-to song is, the one that they can’t stop humming while doing their day-to-day activities and chances are they will say ‘Tu Jhoom’, ‘Sajan Das Na’, ‘Pasoori’ or ‘Beparwah’ or ‘Peechay Hat’. Besides being sung by Pakistani artists, all these songs have another thing in common; they originated on the platform of Coke Studio Pakistan, the 14-year juggernaut that shows no signs of stopping.

What started as an adaptation from a promotional project the company did in Brazil in 2005, has now become a certified powerhouse in Pakistan. There were challenges along the way as Rohail Hyatt, who launched the show 14 years ago and produced nine of its seasons, remembers. He remembers being confronted with a lot of scepticism, which led to the first season featuring only three to four songs. It was termed as an experiment in 2008. Nobody expected the response that these few songs generated. And there from there on, there was no looking back and in Season two, they went all out.

More than a decade later, Coke Studio Pakistan is still going strong with millions of fans across countries. While there are other regional versions, but there can be no two ways about which one remains a perennial fan favourite. Fans say they can’t get enough of the unconventional feel of the show, as it goes on to blend or exist between genres. “There’s so much history and soul in every song but there’s also the funk and groove that makes you want to just get up and dance,” said one such fan who has been following Coke Studio from day one.

Hyatt knows what fans are gushing about, because he too tapped into that underlying authenticity and rawness that the platform has become famous for.

“I realised that there’s so much depth to our music. It was a moment of grand awakening for me,” he said. He said that when he started out, the idea was to experiment with fusion and eclecticism, digging deeper into Pakistan’s traditional sound and coming up with new ways of layering that onto the electronic landscape. “The idea was to share our traditional music with the world, but in a palatable sound scale,” he explained.

Tu Jhoom

Debut in the UAE

One of the best music platforms ever in the Asian music industry, Coke Studio Pakistan has, over the course of 14 seasons, re-ignited Pakistani music and elevated to an international level. Through a delectable mix of mixing the old with the new, the platform has brought new artists and old legends together to form beautiful melodious songs.

Under the guidance of Zulfiqar (Xulfi) Jabbar Khan, who assembled, produced and curated Pakistan’s chart-topping Coke Studio Season 14, the platform has shattered all previous records and has truly broken-down barriers as fans of music from across regions have come together to acknowledge the balming and soothing effect of music. Speaking about the effect, Khan said: “Music is a language that transcends cultures and boundaries. Whether someone is performing a song or listening to one, music provides an opportunity for real and meaningful connection.”

Coke Studio has so far received more than four billion views online and over 12.7 million subscribers on YouTube, making it a certified authentic soundtrack for music lovers eager to experience unique performances and exciting new tracks created by some of today’s best and most. And now there is more good news for fans of the platform in the UAE as Coke Studio Live will make its UAE debut at the state-of-the-art Coca Cola Arena in City Walk on October 14.

Speaking about the upcoming event, Khan said: “With Coke Studio LIVE in Dubai, we want to give the richly diverse population one more reason to open their hearts and connect through their love for music. An experience not to be missed, we are curating a great line-up of acts drawn from across the musical spectrum and specially selected for the first-ever Coke Studio LIVE to give the UAE an experience to remember.”

Pasoori

With songs such as ‘Pasoori’, ‘Kana Yari’, ‘Beparwah’ and many more, Coke Studio has played a major role in helping to catapult sensational singers, song-writers and more from Pakistan, India, and beyond to fame on the national and international stage.

Tickets for Coke Studio Live will be available to purchase from August 24, but fans are invited to register for a special Coca-Cola pre-sale at www.coke-studio.coca-cola-arena.com.

Coca-Cola Middle East is also giving UAE music fans the opportunity to win tickets through a special promotion on its 330ml Coca-Cola cans. To participate, look out for the special Coke Studio Coca-Cola cans which are available across major retailers in the UAE and log on to www.extrazone.com. The line-up of musicians taking to the stage for the inaugural Coke Studio Live UAE show at the Coca-Cola Arena will be officially announced soon, but fans of the long-running musical showcase sessions can expect to be wowed by a stellar selection of artists from Coke Studio Pakistan’s Season 14.

