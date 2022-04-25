Crafting Italian Excellence

The Italian Home Interior and Infrastructure project is geared towards a digital B2B marketplace to develop business

Published: Mon 25 Apr 2022, 10:51 AM Last updated: Mon 25 Apr 2022, 10:53 AM

The UAE market, thanks to its strong re-export vocation, has always been strategic for Italian companies. Today, the construction industry is one of the main pillars of the Emirati economy and has allowed the sector to become a centre of attraction for international investments. For this reason, the Italian Chamber of Commerce in the UAE, always at the forefront in the search for new opportunities for Italian companies, also focuses on the sectors of architecture, construction, mechanics, electricity and plumbing. In line with this objective, the project named Italian Home Interior and Infrastructure — MEP — has been launched in the Gulf region.

The main pillar of the project concerns the creation of a digital B2B marketplace in order to meet the increasingly common need to use online tools to develop company business. The project thus conceived, will be able to demonstrate the excellence and authenticity of Italian quality abroad in a simple and effective way.

The project, which began in September 2021, has seen the participation of 322 Italian companies that have been selected, based on a careful evaluation and examination of the characteristics of the product, packaging and website.

The Italian Home Interior and Infrastructure project is not limited to the creation of the B2B platform called 'Digital Export', but also provides other tools and initiatives. In fact, the project at hand also includes the availability of Chamber Managers, who will work for the commercial promotion of the companies in the various Gulf countries, excluding Qatar. The companies also have at their disposal a Representative Office at the Chamber in Downtown Dubai, which allows them to present themselves to local operators with their own local office, which guarantees a continuous presence on-site. Moreover, they can make themselves known further and in a direct way through the Chamber's stand, which will be present at the 'Big 5' (which will be held from December 5 to 8, 2022) and 'Index' (which will take place from May 24 to 26, 2022) trade fairs.

But it does not end here, because the Chamber’s project also includes important promotional activities of digital marketing such as newsletters to local distributors, promotion on the Chamber website and social media as well as continuous follow-up, also by phone, with the operators of the sector to offer constant support to the participating companies.

If you are interested in finding out more about Italian Home Interior and Infrastructure, you can contact us on info @iicuae.com or connect directly to the portal https://italianhome-infrastructure.com