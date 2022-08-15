Cornerstone Of Progress

Tariq Chauhan, Group CEO of EFS highlights the organisation’s skilling and employment mission and its presence in the GCC

Published: Mon 15 Aug 2022, 12:00 AM

EFS Facilities Services Group (EFS) is the preferred service provider of choice for facilities management across the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Turkiye. The Group is a regional powerhouse and a premium facilities management (FM) brand. It has sustained growth in double digits, supported by $1.7 billion in contracts. EFS also prides itself on having an impressive rate of over 96 per cent client retention and compound annual growth of 20 per cent over a decade since 2010, employing around 22,000 people across 21 countries.

In India, EFS's national footprint spans more than 77 cities and 25 states, supervised via six regional operations headquarters in New Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai to offer clients a pan-India reach aided by experienced and skilled manpower of nearly 4,700 FM professionals.

On the occasion of Independence Day of India, EFS Group commends the freedom struggle, ideas, achievements, actions and resolves steered by the nation. As a group of companies with headquarters in the UAE, EFS highlights the strides taken in working towards the progress and development of people through several channels and mainly through an official collaboration with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).

EFS signed an MOU for the ‘Skill India’ campaign with the National Skill Development Corporation and Skill Development Institute as a Government of India initiative to promote International Workforce Mobility (IWM), training and skilling and generating employment opportunities for skilled and certified Indian nationals globally with a prime focus on GCC countries.

In EFS's pursuit to empower Indian semi-skilled and skilled migrant workers in the Gulf, the Group also engaged in a private-public partnership with the Consulate General of India in the UAE and the Indian Embassy to launch TEJAS. Through this project, EFS aims to fulfil the objective of the ‘Skill India’ mission and create an internationally benchmarked quality skills ecosystem.

EFS has pledged to hire 500 candidates through this programme, out of which 25 candidates have already been onboarded; these will be groomed to sync into the mainstream organisation seamlessly.

Tariq Chauhan, Group CEO, EFS commented: "As this Independence Day commemorates India's journey of 75 years of progress, the illustrious past of its people, culture, and accomplishments, EFS takes great pride in associating itself with the Indian missions in the UAE for the development of its people. We at EFS believe that people are the cornerstone of business sustainability, and many of the company's initiatives are in the essence of their empowerment and perpetual development. We aim to strengthen our commitment toward these missions continually."

