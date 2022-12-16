RIF Trust continues its worldwide expansion with new offices and international partnerships

Left to right: Dr. Ernest Hilaire, Deputy Prime Minister of St Lucia andMimoun Assraoui, RIF Trust’s CEO and Latitude’s Vice Chairman.

The leading international residency and citizenship by investment firm has concluded 2022 with three key expansions and ground-breaking partnerships

Published: Fri 16 Dec 2022, 10:59 AM Last updated: Fri 16 Dec 2022, 11:50 AM

With an increasing demand for EU residency and second citizenship by investment from High-Net-Worth-Individuals (HNWIs), RIF Trust, part of Latitude Group, has successfully inaugurated new offices this year in Los Angeles and Cairo and expanded its Dubai office to elevate its operations and on-site support for their clients.

Earlier this November, Egyptian influencers and celebrities joined RIF Trust’s management team at an outstanding launch party and ribbon-cutting ceremony to inaugurate its new Cairo office. Meanwhile in the USA, Latitude Group was joined by industry peers to celebrate the launch of their new office in Beverly Hills in Los Angeles.

Later this November, RIF Trust had the pleasure of having Dr. Ernest Hilaire, the Deputy Prime Minister of St Lucia, and Mc Claude Emmanuel, the Chief Executive Officer of the Citizenship by Investment Unit of St Lucia, join them for a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate RIF Trust opening its new office wing in Dubai as well as to announce RIF Trust’s appointment as the ‘Global Marketing Agent’ for the St Lucia Citizenship by Investment Programme.

This year, the company has partnered with professional athletes and local celebrities to educate its audience on residency and citizenship by investment. Their Brand Ambassador portfolio includes Mikel Obi, renowned former Chelsea football player, and Khalid Ghanayem, a radio personality and celebrity.

Mimoun Assraoui, RIF Trust’s CEO and Latitude’s Vice Chairman stated: “The investment migration industry continues to grow rapidly as many HNWIs are looking to acquire global citizenship via a second residency or citizenship by investment. With a minimum investment as low as $100,000, second citizenship has become accessible for the mass affluent.”

“The St Lucia and St Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment programmes are two of the most popular options for our clients looking to obtain a second citizenship. The Portugal and Spanish golden visas are also attracting those seeking residency in Europe,” he added.

RIF Trust has successfully assisted more than 4,500 clients and their families worldwide, thanks to its global presence and government advisory team.

Over the last decade, RIF Trust has set itself apart from competitors by prioritising social impact. As a corporate socially responsible organisation, RIF Trust has been sponsoring the further education of children in both Nigeria through the Special Foundation and in India through Cricket for Cause, an annual charity cricket championship, for three consecutive years. Furthermore, every year in Dubai, the company gives away thousands of meals to the unprivileged segments of society during the holy month of Ramadan.

RIF Trust operates over 20 offices worldwide, including in Brazil, Canada, the Cayman Islands, China, Egypt, India, Lebanon, Malaysia, Malta, Montenegro, Morocco, Nigeria, Portugal, KSA, South Korea, Turkey, UAE, UK, and the USA.

To learn more about RIF Trust’s range of Citizenship and Residency by Investment programmes, visit hellotofreedom or for more information ongoing updates, connect with them.

