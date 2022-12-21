Celebrating strong links with American Businesses

(L to R) Sammy Bousaba, President, AmCham Dubai; Sean Murphy, Charge D’Affairs, US Embassy Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Meghan Gregonis, US Consul-General Dubai; Cara Nazari, Managing Director, AmCham Dubai

With a focus on innovation and sustainability the event was observed at AmCham Dubai Gala and Awards Ceremony

Published: Wed 21 Dec 2022, 11:20 AM

The strong bonds linking the UAE and the US were celebrated by members of the ruling family, top diplomats, and regional directors of leading US companies at the 25th ‘Anniversary of the Rings of Friendship Gala and Awards Night’, which was hosted at Dubai Creek Resort recently.

Inspired by the vision of the UAE leadership to create a welcoming environment for American businesses, the American community presented the ‘Rings of Friendship’ 25 years ago — to the people of the Emirates as a symbol of the strong bonds of friendship between the two countries.

In continuing appreciation, ‘The AmCham Dubai Visionary Lifetime Achievement Award’ was conferred on His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and accepted by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, at an intimate presentation ceremony overlooking the Rings at Creek Park.

AmCham Dubai Innovation and Sustainability Award Winners

Innovation Award Winner: Atom brings an American patented explosion prevention system that’s hailed as the ultimate defence against fuel and gas tank explosions that could drive efficiency and safety agendas critical to mankind. Harnessing such breakthrough technology from Atom’s range of solutions, companies would benefit within their operations across petroleum, military, security, power, automotive, aviation and marine segments.

Companies can significantly cover their ESG risks related to explosions and rapid fire, enabling the industries to manage the environment far more efficiently. Atom offers complete protection from explosions in fuel tanks regardless of any compromise to the tanks be it accidents, natural disasters or arson. Saving lives, assets and the environment is paramount.

Innovation Finalists

Duracell | 3M | Atom Alloys | AVI SPL | Cigna | Viatris | MSD

Sustainability Award Winner: PepsiCo is at the forefront of the sustainable food supply chain globally and in the Middle East. We believe there is an opportunity to change how the world produces, distributes, consumes, and disposes of foods and beverages. In line with the ambitious sustainability goals in 2021, PepsiCo launched the first MENA edition of the Greenhouse Accelerator Programme in partnership with the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and Food Tech Valley. The programme selected 10 startups from across the region and supported them with a $20,000 grant and a mentorship programme to accelerate sustainable packaging and recycling, driving forward pep+ goals to help build a circular and inclusive value chain. At the end of the programme, Nadeera was selected as the winner and received a grant of $100K, in addition to other benefits.

Sustainability Finalists

Loco Food | Envision | PepsiCo | IBM | 3M | P&G | IFFCO | Coca-Cola

SME Award of merit winner: YES Full Circle (YFC) is the world’s first environmental services enterprise based on the principle of doing good to do good. We work with companies and communities to achieve circularity in waste management and profits are used to fund social impact work. 50 per cent of the profits go towards funding social impact activities. 50 per cent is kept as retained earnings to be utilised for expansion or to support social impact activities in the event of a bad financial year. YFC started in Feb 2020, one month before Covid-19. In April, the lock down commenced. As a startup, the business should have closed down. However, it was the passion of the various team members and the clients who share the common belief of the guiding principles of incorporating people, planet and profits principles in business processes , as well as in the belief in the mission purpose that resulted in the company not only surviving, but growing substantially.

SME Award of Merit Finalists

Diapoint | Ztartup | YES Full Circle | Atom Alloys | BC Travel

The AmCham Awards 2022 for Innovation Sustainability and SME

The event was opened by Sean Murphy, Charge D’Affairs of the US Embassy in Abu Dhabi, he said: “Thank you, Your Highness, for being here this evening as we celebrate the friendship between our countries and the vital role that American companies play as partners in the US – UAE relationship. I’m inspired by the over 1,500 American companies that are established in the UAE with more and more setting up regional operations and innovation centers here. Each day, American companies, the companies in this room, play perhaps the most critical role to strengthen the US – UAE relationship as the United States and the UAE join forces in pursuit of the future.”

Sammy Bousaba, President, AmCham Dubai, remarked: “The American business community, understand and deeply appreciates the lengths to which Dubai, under the careful guidance of its Ruler, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has made conditions conducive to a resurgent economy and the prospect of prosperity for all.” As if to underscore the strength of the commercial relationship between the two countries, Bousaba stressed that the UAE enjoys the enviable position of being America’s biggest export market in the entire Middle East and North Africa region. “That in itself illustrates the depth of the cooperation and impressive interaction between our nations,” he added.