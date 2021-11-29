CELEBRATING LOCAL ROOTS GLOBAL TASTES

FreshToHome is synonymous with tasty, safe and wholesome food that is locally produced with a global appeal

As the people of the UAE prepare for the Year of the 50th, UAE’s golden jubilee celebrations, leading e-grocery FreshToHome is also joining the festivities, offering a wider assortment of products and more value to customers across the seven emirates.

Launched in 2019, FreshToHome has always worked with handpicked experts and the most reliable local fishermen and farmers in the country. The food company shares more than just a contract with these suppliers, ensuring they all have the same vision: to make fresh, healthy food easily accessible and available in the UAE.

As a result, FreshToHome has quickly become a household name, known for supporting local fishermen, farmers and more, to provide fresh fruits and vegetables, poultry, fish and seafood, meat, seasonal, bakery and pantry items, and ready-to-cook products. FreshToHome prides itself in offering fresh produce which is certified by the top labs in the country to be completely free of chemicals, preservatives, antibiotic-residues and additives.

To help the products pass regular tests and certification, experts work with FreshToHome to ensure that fresh produce, such as fruits and veggies, are carefully harvested, and poultry and meat are procured from farms where animals are raised by hand and fed on a rich, organic diet. All products are washed, vacuum packed and then delivered to customers in temperature-controlled vehicles. FreshToHome uses AI-based technologies to match quantities with daily orders, to ensure freshness and reduce waste.

In addition, FreshToHome is constantly expanding its catalogue of products. By adding a variety of grocery items, it has become a one-stop shop for many online food shoppers.

With over 200 nationalities calling the UAE home, FreshToHome is also focused on introducing food products that cater to diverse tastes and lifestyle choices such as vegetarian or plant based diets, as well as many which have a universal appeal connecting cultures.

The e-grocery’s ready-to-cook range is also a flavour melting pot, offering global tastes with natural flavours. Also due to high demand and the convenience factor, many new products, made with 100 per cent clean ingredients and based on chef-inspired recipes, are added every month to the list and can be easily prepared within 10-20 minutes.

Here’s what some of the e-grocery’s customers have shared about their experience with FreshToHome:

“Products are fresh. Delivery is always on time and vacuum packaging is really good!” — Dalia Lachine, Lebanese

“Everything is always fresh. Chicken, parmesan risotto balls, mac and cheese balls are amazing! I recently purchased fruits and vegetables as well and they are very good, at great prices as well!” — Mehreen Shayan, Pakistani

“FreshToHome always has promotions for customers, good prices, and very fresh seafood, especially shrimp and fish.” — Regina Cheong, Singaporean

“It’s very convenient. Chickens are antibiotic free. Vacuum packing is great and express delivery is fast!” — Natalya, Russian

As part of the UAE’s 50th National Day celebrations, FreshToHome is offering poultry, meat, seafood and ready-to-cook products at 50 per cent off regular prices. The UAE food company has also launched an exclusive range of National Day themed bouquets, giving customers an eye-catching, fragrance-filled way to express their love for the UAE and its people. — ali@khaleejtimes.com