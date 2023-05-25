Celebrate and Discover EISJ Early Years

Celebrate the success of EISJ Early Years and its remarkable achievements

Published: Thu 25 May 2023, 10:19 AM

The Early Years Department at Emirates International School Jumeirah (EISJ) has plenty to celebrate after being awarded the highest possible rating in teaching, learning skills, curriculum design, assessment, student personal development, health and safety, progress in English, maths and science, social responsibility, and innovation skill. To celebrate this outstanding achievement, the EISJ community invites families to attend their upcoming Early Years Wednesday Wonderland Carnival at the EISJ Sports Field, which will include bouncy castles, family games, and face painting. This event is open to the general public. To RSVP please visit: https://reg.eischools.ae/wonderland.

For over 30 years, Emirates International Schools have been developing confident, multilingual communicators and providing opportunities for them to learn the skills required for an ever-changing world. Founded in 1991, Emirates International School Jumeirah has been educating international students for nearly 32 years. The school is a fully authorised IB Continuum School for children aged 3-18 years old.

Not only does EISJ annually surpass global and local IB Diploma Programme score averages, but it continually promotes student voice and ownership. Emirates International School Jumeirah has recently announced launching BTEC level 2 Award in Sports , starting from September 2023. BTEC will allow IB MYP learners to gain work-related qualifications along with developing the knowledge, understanding, and skills needed to prepare for a career.

To book a tour and discover the magic, call 04 348 9804.

E-mail: eisjadmission@eischools.ae