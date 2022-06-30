Beacon of Excellence

The university envisions to be a leading medical and health sciences institution in the UAE dedicated to the provision of quality education

RAK Medical and Health Sciences University (RAKMHSU) is a comprehensive health sciences university, established in 2006 –

is owned by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah. The undergraduate and graduate programmes in medicine, dentistry, pharmacy and nursing are fully accredited by the Commission for Academic Accreditation under the UAE Ministry of Education. It was the first university in the UAE to offer two-year master programmes in nursing and pharmacy. There are 1,151 students from 43 countries currently enrolled in the university. Since 2011 till presently, 2,412 students have been graduated from RAKMHSU. Our students excel not just in academics but also in co-curricular and extracurricular activities. Many of our students are pursuing higher education in the UK, USA, Australia, India and Germany, etc. In the process, they have been winning accolades in their chosen specialties. Moreover, more than 900 nursing graduates, of which 50 per cent are UAE nationals, are serving in the healthcare sector in the UAE after their graduation from RAKMHSU.

Dr. S. Gurumadhva Rao, President, RAKMHSU

RAKMHSU implements the most updated and internationally recognised curricula and teaching-learning methodologies, with matching infrastructure facilities. Through an agreement with the Ministry of Health and Prevention – now known as Emirates Health Services – it uses four Federal hospitals for the clinical training of its students. These are Saqr Hospital, Ibrahim Bin Hamad Obaidullah Hospital, Omran Hospital, Fujairah Hospital and the associated Primary Health Centres. RAK College of Medical Sciences is listed in the World Directory of Medical Schools. It has received recognition from the ministries of education of different countries.

Student learning is facilitated by a well-equipped Central Library, with satellite centres in the teaching hospitals, in addition to the well-qualified faculty, free patient treatment and several other facilities.

In addition, RAKMHSU has a well-equipped research facility, library, multi-disciplinary sports complex, a student centre, exam centre with 200 computers, cafeteria and other facilities. The state-of-art university learning management system, a robust online assessment system, experienced faculty and an exceptionally qualified IT team, helped RAKMHSU to transition to online teaching and assessments with no loss of days in face of the Covid-19 challenge.

Both the RAK Government and EHS, sponsor all the national students who are willing to join RAKMHSU. RAKMHSU is surely and steadily walking in the path of excellence and becoming the most favoured destination for the students in the Middle East and African countries. We earnestly hope to play an important role in empowering the society, especially in the area of health sciences, which has become very critical in the wake of several health issues.

Testimonials

Abdullah Khaled Aldibsawi

B.Pharm (2015), MS Pharm Chem (2017)

Hospital Pharmacist, MOHAP, RAK, UAE

Completed both Bachelors and Masters degrees from RAKMHSU. I am currently working in MOHAP as a hospital pharmacist where we are provide high standard patient care and patient education. Being a RAKMHSU graduate helped me with up-to-date information and I was able to implement the theoretical study into the practical field efficiently.

Israa A M Abuijlan

MSN AHN

As a young ICU nurse, I dreamt about pursuing higher studies and I lived this dream by studying at RAK College of Nursing — RAKMHSU. With varied speciality options, it paved the way for an enriched experience of gaining knowledge and skill. As Nelson Mendala said: ''Everyone can rise above their circumstances and achieve success if they are dedicated to and are passionate about what they do." It reaffirms and encourages nurses not to miss the moment to study and work, and be expert nurses.