Art at its best

Idea Art, a one-stop solution for unique architectural projects

By Ishtiaq Ali Mehkri Published: Tue 2 Nov 2021, 12:25 PM

Ramzi Jizi, managing director of Idea Art Interior Design, is a par-excellence curator and a professional at heart. He inherited the trade from his illustrious father, Salah Jizi, who was a designer and overcame odds to set-in a personified art house. Today, Idea Art is a name to be reckoned with, and its ambitious interiors are of world-class significance.

Hailing from Lebanon, what started from scratch, now realises dream projects. It’s out-of-the-box innovations makes it stand tall and well-above any of the competitors in the UAE and beyond. Having designed an amateurish project in Lebanon, Salah Jizi was recognised by the royals in Abu Dhabi, and since then there was no looking back.

Designing for the who’s who and the royalty is the way to go for Idea Art. Since 1994, hundreds of exceptional projects have been churned out, through their unmatched creativity, design and elegance. The uniqueness of their project is that no project resembles the other, with outstanding blend and styles.

Jizi believes in walking the extra few miles and his work is recognised as a brand entity. Apart from designing modern living spaces, Idea Art bridges the two extremes of cultural and age gap in architecture. This is what makes it exceptionally exceptional, as clients rally around it with the eagerness to grab the next niche design for themselves.

“We moved on to offices and the commercial side, too, apart from designing villas and living spaces,” Jizi confides. “We have an edge by mixing experience with new blood, and we believe that even if the whole design is changed by client, we do it again and again – and take this exercise as a process in art creativity,” the managing director added.

While UAE and Dubai are signatory icons, as they purport as the hub of businesses and moderation, Idea Art believes that nothing is impossible to design. Idea Art’s comprehensive range of end-to-end solutions in luxurious interiors are derived out of conceptual minds.

This is why Jizi says he values talent, and is not bothered with hiccups while realising a dream story. For him clients are supreme, and designing as per their lifestyle and mind-set is his passion. This is how Idea Art graduates sophistication in architecture to the next level.

With acumen and expertise to design luxury homes, resorts, boutiques, offices and much more, Jizi adheres to detailing with perfection. “We specialise in designing conceptual art, space planning as well as custom fit-out solutions,” he remarked with an accomplished smile.

The most spectacular aspect of Idea Art is that it evolves around sketches, drawings, and 3D iterations, and comes out with solutions that carve a new environment in itself. Jizi rightly says that “At Idea Art, we do more than just design, we interpret the character of our client.”

For Jizi there is no time to pause in today’s world, he is now working on digital inventions, to address the next generation of creativity. With exclusivity in high-end residential units, the art house has left undeniable imprints across the UAE, and even in Lebanon and Syria.

Jizi humbly admits that their designs have improved over the years, and it has the talent and infrastructure to set new benchmarks. “We can prove our talent through competence,” he exclaimed with confidence.

The Lebanese entrepreneur and designer is an accomplished person at heart and takes full ownership of his work. He believes in harnessing new talent, and crossing new horizons in art and designing. He says he neither has any regrets nor any looking back! Idea Art is a one-step solution to exclusivity in resilience.

SBID AWARDS

Winner - The Shadow Box

Finalist - Residence A

CID AWARDS

- Finalist - Residence A

- The international design award in 2021

- Finalist - The Shadow Box

- Finalist - Young Designer of the Year

Ms. Darine Jabeili

- Finalist - Behind The Scenes

Mr. Karl Christian Paulino