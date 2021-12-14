Affordable Healthcare

Madhukar Tanna, CEO, Pharmax Pharmaceuticals FZ LLC

Pharmax Pharmaceuticals is turning the dream of healthcare access for all in the UAE into a reality through its EU approved affordable high quality generic medicines

Pharmax Pharmaceuticals FZ LLC is a UAE-based pharmaceutical company which manufactures and markets affordable, branded generic medication. Pharmax is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

Our objective is to manufacture and package branded generic products, mainly of small molecule and oral solid dosage (OSD) pharmaceuticals across a wide range of therapeutic areas such as cardiology, diabetes, gastroenterology and neurology. In doing so, we can increase the availability of pharmaceuticals in the UAE and tackle chronic medical conditions most prevalent in the nation, such as hypercholesteremia, diabetes, and hypertension; gastrointestinal disorders including peptic ulcer and gastro esophagus reflux disorders; diseases of the central nervous system such as mood disorders, generalised anxiety disorders, epilepsy, and bipolar disorders; respiratory illnesses including asthma, congestive obstructive disorders, allergic rhinitis, pain, and inflammation; and most recently, we expanded to include diseases associated with women’s health.

The state-of-the-art Pharmax facility, located at Dubai Science Park, is accredited by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) and the European Union. It is equipped with cutting-edge production equipment from Europe and has the capacity to produce 300 million units of tablets and capsules per year.

The UAE’s pharmaceutical industry is one of the fastest growing in the region, valued at more than Dh10 billion. Characterised by a growing and aging population as well as rising healthcare costs, demand for high quality pharmaceuticals in the region is expanding rapidly. Pharmax has set its sight on capturing this demand by enabling access to affordable branded and generic products and contributing to the improvement of patient compliance and the reduction of overall healthcare costs.

Pioneered by MOHAP, the UAE has spearheaded rigorous efforts to elevate locally manufactured pharmaceutical products that meet and exceed international standards. With their continued guidance and support, the UAE is on a clear trajectory to becoming a regional pharma manufacturing hub of affordable medication that balances cost and quality and addresses the nation’s healthcare needs of the future.

Pharmax takes pride in its highly skilled and motivated technical team and sales force who solely focus on delivering the highest quality medicines to our patients.

We thrive on our partnerships with many international companies that have supported us as we strive to expand our capabilities through knowledge transfer, innovative technologies, and contract manufacturing. Moreover, we are committed to responding directly to market and health challenges by maintaining constant, two-way communication with physicians and pharmacists across the UAE to guarantee our products are tailored effectively.

In addition to our large product portfolio, we are embarking on regional expansion into neighboring markets — including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan and Lebanon. Over the next few years, we also aspire to expand our footprint into Africa.

Pharmax’s broad range of generic and complex drugs are among the most trusted in the UAE with our products available at the most visited healthcare facilities, clinics, and pharmacies in both the public and private sectors.