A Trusted Name

Published: Mon 13 Jun 2022, 10:49 AM

Over the last 13 years, LuLu Exchange has grown into one of the most beloved brands of UAE’s Filipino expats. Conveniently located in residential and commercial areas, LuLu

Exchange’s vast array of service offerings have helped Filipinos save money and time, while conducting their remittance needs. Filipinos are known for being guided by familial values, and LuLu Exchange has strived to build a community where our Filipino customers feel welcomed. From offering the best rates in the market to providing personalised support at our branches, we understand Filipinos and the value they attach to their hard-earned money.

So, on the occasion of the Philippine Independence Day, here’s conveying our warmest wishes to Filipinos across the world.

We are guided by the values of ‘customer first’

Gerald Caballero, Insurance Adviser

On behalf of my family and friends, I would like to say a big thanks to Lulu Money App! It made my life easier when it comes to sending money to the Philippines. My loved ones never experience any difficulties back home since my remittance is always on time. My efforts here in the UAE are not wasted thanks to your competitive rates.”

Rosemarie R. Errua, Househelp

I have been using Lulu Exchange for the last two years and during that time, I have been very satisfied with their service.

It makes me happy that Lulu Exchange is also offering other services aside from remittances, making it a one-stop destination. Sending money to support my children back in the Philippines is always safe and secure with Lulu Exchange.

Gay Portallo Domingo, Receptionist

The staff at Lulu Exchange always provides the best customer experience. I am happy with the quick and efficient service they give! Also, no money is wasted since they always offer the best rates for the peso!

Christmas Limpangog, Accountant

Middle East Manpower Services

Running a company means being responsible in paying our employees their salaries on time. The professionalism shown by the WPS team of LuLu Exchange in this regard is admirable. The support provided for the timely disbursal of salaries is of great help to our employees — many of whom are Filipino expats, who need to send money home to their loved ones without delay at the start of every month.