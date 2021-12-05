A Celebration Through Art

Anil Kejriwal, Founder of Artscraft

Online art exhibition Artscrafts offers a platform to showcase a global artistic footprint to celebrate the UAE’s Golden Jubilee

To celebrate the glory of the UAE’s 50-year anniversary in a global arena, Artscrafts brings an exclusive exhibition featuring artworks by artists from around the world themed on highlighting the country.

The online platform held a competition in the last week of October, which ran for the whole month of November, inviting artists from around the globe to submit their paintings.

A painting by Clarisse Bautista

The competition was held under three themes that revolved around the glory of the UAE. They include — UAE Heritage and Culture, UAE Landscape and Cityscape, and Celebrating the Journey of UAE Development. It was sponsored by Dubai-based Arrow Capital and Star Global LLC, and judged by a panel of esteemed and reputed artists, as well as notable members from the organising firms.

A painting by Vinay Joshi

A painting by Nalle Datta

The jury included

Padmashri Tilak Gitai —The award-winning maestro painter is a brand in Rajasthan Miniature arts. Padamshri Tilak Gitai is a three-time National Award winner in India.

Padmashri Professor Shyam Sharma — An eminent painter and print maker, Sharma has received many awards such as the International Print Biennial- Netherlands and National Award (Lalit Kala Academy) to name a few. He is a committee member of the National Museum in India.

Kanu Patel — Also an eminent artist, actor, and director, he is a known personality in the arts field.

Nawal Kishore —A well-known artist from Delhi, and a very popular name as an art curator.

Rohit Nanani — A seasoned former banker and currently CEO and Founder of Arrow Capital, a DIFC-based high net worth-based investment advisor is a vivid art lover having great interest of arts.

Hridesh Gupta — CEO and Founder of Star Global LLC, a Dubai-based star trading house, is a vivid art lover having great interest of arts.

The paintings will be displayed online for an online voting process, and the results will be announced on December 15,2021. The competition attracted artists from different countries including the UAE, India, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Morocco, Bulgaria, Russia, Qatar, the Philippines.

A painting by Pari Sagar

About Artscrafts

Moved by the plight of unsung artists affected by the pandemic, Abu Dhabi resident Anil Kejriwal launched an online platform to promote their works.

The platform focuses on promoting exclusive, innovative, and idiosyncratic artistic talents from all around the world. Its mission is to bring forth contemporary art skills that anyone can connect to at a basic level. Artscrafts provide a platform for a wide range of audience as well as artists to explore the different cultures that people all around the globe celebrate.

Artscrafts’ belief is to unveil the unknown artists and display their work by releasing high quality and limited-edition art forms.

The online platform provides support to the artists’ community by exhibiting their works online as well as supporting them through different social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and especially YouTube. On the YouTube channel, artists are given the opportunity to speak about and showcase their art as well narrate their artistic journey to a wide audience.