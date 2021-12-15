A career-focused world-class UK education

Whether you’re starting university for the first time or returning after several years in the world of work, choosing the right programme for you and completing the admissions process can often leave you full of questions.

Our friendly, expert Admissions Counsellors speak to prospective students and their families every day, and they’re here to help you make the right choice for your future ambitions. These tips from our team will set you on the pathway to success this January 2022!

Visit us on campus to get a tour of our facilities, meet our faculty, and hear from current students

“We host regular events, exhibitions, open days, taster sessions, and school visits, all promoted through our website and social media and hosted by our experienced Admissions Team. Keep an eye on these events if you wish to enquire directly with our counsellors!” — William, Admissions Team

“By visiting our campuses, prospective students get to see our thriving grounds, range of facilities, and get a feel for student life. Students even have the opportunity to speak to our faculty and students firsthand to discuss their programme choices and career opportunities.” — Jamie, Admissions Team

Discover your eligibility for our scholarships and grants

“Our range of scholarships are available to all students who enrol, not to mention the School and Corporate Partnership Grants as well as the Early Enrolment Grants. Don’t forget to ask about these!” — Vanja, Admissions Team

Check your programme’s specific entry requirements and ensure you have the correct documents when completing your application

“The more thorough your application, the faster we can process it. Remember to upload all of your academic, personal and supporting documents so we can get to work! Our team will call you straight away to discuss your motivation for studying, highlight programme details, and take you through the admissions process step by step.” — Maryam, Admissions Team

Ask how you can pay your tuition fees in flexible installments

“We offer flexible payment plans and full payment discounts.

Ask our counsellors to send a plan through to you, so that you can start managing your outgoings as early as possible.” – Tristan, Admissions Team

Explore our new campus in Dubai International Academic City

“Our new campus in Dubai International Academic City connects students and parents in the outer areas of Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Plus, it’s a stone’s throw away from our student accommodation.” — Prince, Admissions Team

Get in touch with us if you need help. “We have a range of channels which students and parents can use to communicate with us directly in a timely and effective manner, whether that’s through our social media channels, WhatsApp, email and our website, or directly through our Admissions Counsellors.”— Aafreen, Admissions Team

Dr Cedwyn Fernandes, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Middlesex University and Director, Middlesex University Dubai

Message

“This January 2022, we are offering a range of UK foundation, undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in Business, Marketing, IT, Data Science, Education and more. The major benefit of starting one of our globally-recognised degrees in January is that you do not have to wait until the next academic year to start your studies. Our approach is all about personalising a student’s experience so that they step into the job market prepared to achieve their career goals. Whether they want to develop their academic skills, volunteer or gain experience that boosts their CV, our students can tap into a wide variety of resources to make the most of their studies and be ready for the real world.”

Abhinav Baby Sanjil, BA (Honours) Business Management (Innovation and Entrepreneurship)

Testimonial

“I started my Bachelor’s in Business Management in 2019, and here I am, awaiting to graduate within a few months. Studying at MDX has taught me a lot during these years. Thank you, MDX, for everything: the support, amazing friends, quality time and lastly, the fantastic volunteering opportunities. These different events and festivals that I participated in have been one amazing joyful ride.”

