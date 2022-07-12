Sri Lanka's main opposition to nominate Premadasa as president, says party official

Wickremesinghe has said he would also step down to allow an all-party interim government to take over
Sri Lanka's main opposition party will nominate its leader, Sajith Premadasa, as the country's next president when elections are held in parliament on July 20, a party official told Reuters on Tuesday.
"The parliamentary group of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya voted for leader Sajith Premadasa," the official said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media.
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is set to resign on Wednesday.
Both President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe offered to resign after unprecedented street protests
Hundreds of thousands massed in Colombo demanding the leader to take responsibility for shortages of medicines, food and fuel
50% of all bread production stopped in country amid severe food shortages
Russian blockade on Ukrainian grain may have exacerbated turmoil: US Secretary of State
Gotabaya's location is still unknown since protesters overran both his office and residence
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's Colombo house becomes unlikely new tourist spot
In line with its "neighbourhood first" policy, the country has been highly active to help Sri Lanka during its economic crisis