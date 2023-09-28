Young UAE-based karting drivers eye glory on world stage

Dubai Kartdrome's Oscar Lambert and Jeremey Montgomery-Swan. — Supplied photo

Published: Thu 28 Sep 2023

Two young UAE-based karting drivers have spoken of their determination to win on the world stage in the future after securing podium finishes in a leading international competition in Europe.

Dubai Kartdrome’s Oscar Lambert and Jeremey Montgomery-Swan produced impressive performances in the recent Sodi World Series World Finals in Slovakia as they rose to the challenge against the best aspiring karters from around the world.

Lambert, 15, finished third place in the Kids category while his team-mate Montgomery-Swan, 14, sealed second spot in the Junior category of the event, which attracted more than 300 international drivers.

Both drivers gained as much preparation by testing themselves against the best regional and Emirati drivers in local karting races at Dubai Kartdrome, and said their time on the tracks was vital for the World Series.

“I really enjoyed racing in Europe as it was my first time competing in the region so to get a podium finish at the SWS OR Sodi World Series World Finals was amazing. Although I wanted to win, I look back on the runners-up spot with great pride given I had to push myself a lot in a field that had some of the best young karters from across the world," said Montgomery-Swan.

“Since I started karting at Dubai Kartdrome, I have improved a lot by competing against Emirati and regional drivers, as well as learning the basics of racing such as overtaking and keeping your line. Karting is never easy but the coaches have been really good and help motivate you to reach the next level.”

For Lambert, UAE’s SWS champion, he was representing the UAE for the third consecutive year and went into the World Finals ranked first internationally out of 2,139 drivers.

“Competing in any overseas event is never easy and while I was disappointed to finish third, having led most of the final and dominating the previous heats, I’m pleased with how I performed," he said.

"Overall, it was a great learning curve for me as it will help me in my development and I am more motivated to do even better and win a race at the Sodi World Series in the future.”

Montgomery-Swan and Lambert began their karting careers at Dubai Kartdrome after enrolling on their DAKA programme.

The nine-month after-school programme combines STEM-learning, driving, mechanical and practical sessions, enabling students to gain the necessary skills that are required to become a racing driver, as well as building knowledge and confidence which can be applied to other disciplines.