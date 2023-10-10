International round-up: World’s top golfers head to Saudi for $25m LIV Golf Jeddah finale

The 21-year-old Spaniard makes history as the youngest winner of an International Series event with Singapore triumph
This week sees LIV Golf return to the Middle East with the $25 million LIV Golf Jeddah taking place from Friday to Sunday at the Par 70 Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia.
It is a crucial week for both players and teams as it is the final event of 13 in the 2023 season for individuals to retain their playing privileges for 2024 or otherwise - with the LIV Golf Team Championships taking place in Miami, US next week.
There is a shotgun start on all three days at 12.15 pm (KSA time) and 1.15 pm (UAE time) with live coverage available through www.livgolf.com
The DP World Tour is in Spain for the Acciona Open de Espana presented by Madrid will feature a talented group of pros who are residents in Dubai.
Jon Rahm will defend his title, following last year’s emotional scenes, where he tied Seve Ballesteros’ record of winning their National Open three times.
Can he win for the fourth time this year?
Dubai residents include Thorbjorn Oleson (Den), Adrian Otaegui (Spain), Guido Migliozzi (It), Adri Arnaus (Spain), Ewan Ferguson (Scot), Rafa Cabrera Bello (Spain) as well as Aaron Cockerill (Can), representing The Els Club, Dubai.
On the PGA Tour, Lexi Thompson becomes just the seventh woman to play a PGA Tour event – following in the footsteps of: Babe Didrikson Zaharias (7), Shirley Spork (1), Annika Sorenstam (1), Suzy Whaley (1), Michelle Wie West (8) and Brittany Lincicome (1).
We are sure more eyes will be on the tournament with Lexi’s participation on a sponsor’s invite and we wish her well. Sweden’s Ryder Cup hero Ludvig Aberg is in the field.
Schedule
LIV Golf Tour
Friday 13th – Sunday 15th October, 2023
LIV Golf - Jeddah
Venue: Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Purse: $25 million
PGA Tour
Thursday 12th – Sunday 15th October, 2023
Shriners Children’s Open
Venue: TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nevada, US
Purse: $8 million
DP World Tour
Thursday 12th – Sunday 15th October, 2023
Acciona Open de Espana presented by Madrid
Venue: Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Spain
Purse: $3.25 million
Asian Tour
Thursday 12th – Sunday 15th October, 2023
SJM Macao Open
Venue: Macao Golf & Country Club,
Purse: $1 million
Challenge Tour
Friday 13th – Monday 16th October, 2023
Hainan Open
Venue: Danzou Ancient Saltern Golf Club, Hainan Island, China
Purse: $500,000
LPGA
Thursday 12th – Sunday 15th October, 2023
Buick LPGA Shanghai
Venue: Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai, China
Purse: $2.1 million
