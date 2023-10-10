International round-up: World’s top golfers head to Saudi for $25m LIV Golf Jeddah finale

Crucial week for both players and teams who are hoping to retain their playing privileges for 2024

Brooks Koepka will defend his LIV Golf individual title in Jeddah this week. - Supplied photo

By Nick Tarratt/ KT Guest Golf Writer Published: Tue 10 Oct 2023, 1:02 PM

This week sees LIV Golf return to the Middle East with the $25 million LIV Golf Jeddah taking place from Friday to Sunday at the Par 70 Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia.

It is a crucial week for both players and teams as it is the final event of 13 in the 2023 season for individuals to retain their playing privileges for 2024 or otherwise - with the LIV Golf Team Championships taking place in Miami, US next week.

There is a shotgun start on all three days at 12.15 pm (KSA time) and 1.15 pm (UAE time) with live coverage available through www.livgolf.com

The DP World Tour is in Spain for the Acciona Open de Espana presented by Madrid will feature a talented group of pros who are residents in Dubai.

Jon Rahm will defend his title, following last year’s emotional scenes, where he tied Seve Ballesteros’ record of winning their National Open three times.

Can he win for the fourth time this year?

Dubai residents include Thorbjorn Oleson (Den), Adrian Otaegui (Spain), Guido Migliozzi (It), Adri Arnaus (Spain), Ewan Ferguson (Scot), Rafa Cabrera Bello (Spain) as well as Aaron Cockerill (Can), representing The Els Club, Dubai.

On the PGA Tour, Lexi Thompson becomes just the seventh woman to play a PGA Tour event – following in the footsteps of: Babe Didrikson Zaharias (7), Shirley Spork (1), Annika Sorenstam (1), Suzy Whaley (1), Michelle Wie West (8) and Brittany Lincicome (1).

We are sure more eyes will be on the tournament with Lexi’s participation on a sponsor’s invite and we wish her well. Sweden’s Ryder Cup hero Ludvig Aberg is in the field.

Schedule

LIV Golf Tour

Friday 13th – Sunday 15th October, 2023

LIV Golf - Jeddah

Venue: Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Purse: $25 million

PGA Tour

Thursday 12th – Sunday 15th October, 2023

Shriners Children’s Open

Venue: TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nevada, US

Purse: $8 million

DP World Tour

Thursday 12th – Sunday 15th October, 2023

Acciona Open de Espana presented by Madrid

Venue: Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Spain

Purse: $3.25 million

Asian Tour

Thursday 12th – Sunday 15th October, 2023

SJM Macao Open

Venue: Macao Golf & Country Club,

Purse: $1 million

Challenge Tour

Friday 13th – Monday 16th October, 2023

Hainan Open

Venue: Danzou Ancient Saltern Golf Club, Hainan Island, China

Purse: $500,000

LPGA

Thursday 12th – Sunday 15th October, 2023

Buick LPGA Shanghai

Venue: Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai, China

Purse: $2.1 million