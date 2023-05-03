Umar Kremlev speaks about the future of boxing at a press conference
Umar Kremlev, president of the International Boxing Association (IBA), held a press conference in Tashkent, during which he spoke about the future of boxing and the initiative to create an alternative 'international federation'.
The latest news increasingly indicates a trend in which functionaries and representatives of various industries are tired of the age-old mixing of their activities with current political contexts.
"Sport is out of politics" is a phrase that is a great reminder that cooperation and compromise are inevitable. Especially when it comes to boxing, a sport that is hard to imagine without the Russians.
Kremlev answered all pressing questions related to the future of boxing, and interaction with the International Olympic Committee and also noted that boxing is a friendly family that will develop regardless of political strife.
This year, the IBA plans to allocate between $50,000 and $100,000 to each National Federation for the development of boxing, but after they submit a development plan.
The press conference highlighted the focus on inevitable cooperation. The task of the IBA is not to limit athletes, but to help them, which it effectively copes with. Moreover, as Kremlev notes, there are no questions about the popularity of boxing - about 120 countries have already submitted applications to acquire the rights to the finals, and athletes from Europe are personally contacting Umar Kremlev to resolve current problems in the interests of everyone.