UAE's Siham Al-Rasheedy eyes Paris 2023 Worlds qualification

Siham Masoud Al-Rasheedy is also hopeful of competing in her third Paralympics at Paris 2024

Siham Masoud Al-Rasheedy. (Supplied photo)

By Team KT Published: Thu 13 Oct 2022, 12:06 AM

With several medal-winning shows, 2022 turned out to be one of the career best years for Dubai Club for People of Determination trainee Siham Masoud Al-Rasheedy.

The para-athlete, a two-time Paralympian from UAE, has already set her sights on the next season and wants to continue the momentum into the packed year which has several significant events including the Paris 2023 World Para Athletics Championships and Asian Para Games in Hangzhou.

Al-Rasheedy clinched 10 medals in 2022 so far including four gold in women’s discus and javelin F57 events - one in Brno Mayor's Cup in the Czech Republic, one in Ostrava Cup and two gold at the last month’s Marrakech 2022 World Para Athletics Grand Prix. She also picked up three silver medals (discus, javelin, and shot-put events) at the 3rd West Asia Para Games in Bahrain 2022.

“2022 has been a good year for me. The results have been satisfying and I have more trust in myself now. Next year will be important ad I am looking for some good finish at both the Worlds and Asian Para Games. The first step will be qualifying for the World Championships. I am looking to attain 28 metres in the Fazza-Dubai 2023 Grand Prix,” Al Rasheedy said.

She further emphasised the work on her technique and speed during the month-long training camp in Poland, ahead of the Marrakech GP. “The training was very fruitful.”

“With our new coach Nejib (Mechkane), I have an improved technique and I am feeling confident about it. I hope I can break my personal best of 26.98m (achieved at Dubai 2019 Worlds) in women’s discus throw at next year’s Fazza event,” said the discus thrower who will compete in the IWAS World Games 2022 in November 2022.

Amazing support structure

The para-athlete, also a member of Asian Paralympic Committee’s Athletes Committee, also highlighted UAE’s and Dubai Club’s role in her career.

“Whatever I have achieved in my Para athletics career, I owe everything to the Club,” she said.

“The support structure for the People of Determination in the UAE has been amazing. Now I want to keep pushing and make a mark for myself and for all UAE women para-athletes in sports. I want to use this opportunity to make my family and my nation proud,” concluded Al Rasheedy who is hopeful of competing in her third Paralympics at Paris 2024.