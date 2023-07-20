UAE national team scale summit of World Jiu-Jitsu Championships

'Jiu-Jitsu Falcons’ capture 14 medals in total, including 8 gold, 4 silver, and 2 bronze as they emerge winners for the fourth consecutive year

The UAE national jiu-jitsu team, sponsored by Mubadala Investment Company, triumphantly defended its crown at the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship, held in the Mongolian capital, Ulaanbaatar.

The athletes, affectionately called ‘Jiu-Jitsu falcons,’ bagged an impressive 14 medals in total, including 8 gold, 4 silver, and 2 bronze while outperforming Sweden, who finished a distant second place. Thailand occupied the third spot.

The championship, which was contested by over 40 countries, took place from 15 – 20 July.

On the final day, the UAE national team added six medals to its tally, including four gold and two silver.

Building on the team’s brilliant performances on the first two days of the championship, Hamda Alshekeili (48 kg) gave the team a strong start as the competition began on Thursday.

She was followed by Shamma Al Kalbani (63 kg), Theyab Al Nuaimi (56 kg), and Mahdi AlAwlaki (77 kg), all earning gold medals.

Meanwhile, Omar Al-Suwaidi (56 kg) and Faraj Al-Awlaki (77 kg) grabbed silver medals, further increasing the team’s overall medal tally.

Abdel Moneim Al Hashemi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, President of the Asian Ju-Jitsu Union, and Senior Vice President of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation, dedicated the team’s remarkable achievement to the President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai.

Al Hashemi noted that the leaders’ unwavering support for sports and athletes, along with their dedication to investing in the sons and daughters of the UAE, was instrumental in the team’s overwhelming success.

He also extended his heartfelt gratitude to Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, for his keen involvement in overseeing the jiu-jitsu project in the country.

Al Hashemi emphasised that His Highness’s presence at the team’s training sessions and continuous guidance were invaluable in ensuring the continuous pursuit of excellence.

While congratulating the team for its outstanding performance, he mentioned that it has further strengthened the UAE’s position at the top of the global sports graph.

Al Hashemi praised the efforts of the technical and administrative staff during the recent training camp in Sweden, as it significantly contributed to the team’s performance.

“The championship witnessed numerous achievements, especially the emergence of many talents who performed exceptionally well," he said.

"It was also evident in the remarkable prowess of the Emirati girls, once again demonstrating that with adequate support and opportunities, they can excel and astonish in various fields, including sports.

"I admire and consider Balqees Abdullah, Shamma Al Kalbani, and Hamda Alshekeili as role models for all Emirati girls aspiring to challenge, excel, and prove themselves,” Al Hashemi added.

“The support of the wise leadership in the realm of jiu-jitsu and its practitioners forms the cornerstone of every success made by the UAE national team, be it at the continental or global level.

"This leadership stands as an inspiring role model for the sons and daughters of the country as they strive towards reaching the summit. I am confident that the champions of the national team are well aware that the future holds greater challenges, and it will require even more sacrifices,” Al Hashemi added.