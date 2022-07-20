UAE national jiu-jitsu team return to heroes' welcome

The UAE won five medals at the World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, USA

Members of the UAE national jiu-jitsu team. (Supplied photo)

The UAE national jiu-jitsu team returned home on Sunday after competing admirably at the 11th edition of the World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, USA. The squad was greeted at the airport by a strong delegation headed by Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade.

The UAE won five medals at the recently concluded championship, with Faisal Al Ketbi winning gold in the 85 kg and open weight categories and Mohammed Al Suwaidi taking home the silver in the 69 kg division. Meanwhile, Shamma Al Kalbani became the first Emirati female player to clinch a medal at the World Games, winning two bronze medals in the 63 kg and open weight categories.

“You are the role models for future generations,” said Al Zeyoudi while congratulating the heroes on their remarkable achievement.

“The secret behind the UAE jiu-jitsu team’s success in winning world championships like this is having a great vision, long-term strategic planning, and limitless support from the leadership.”

Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAEJJF, also saluted UAE’s leaders for their constant support to the national athletes.

“The visionary leadership that believes in the outstanding qualities and capabilities of our players and their determination of not giving up is the reason behind every significant victory for our country’s sport,” he added.

Al Ketbi expressed his joy at receiving such a grand welcome.

“These are joyous moments that we will always cherish. I want to dedicate this success to the wise leadership for their ongoing support. The achievement in Birmingham was the result of our hard work for five years, specifically after achieving the gold medal in Warsaw in 2017,” he said.

Ramon Lemos, the head coach of the national jiu-jitsu team, said: “The victory at the World Games was a direct result of their meticulous training. The winning mentality of the players gave them an advantage on the mat.”