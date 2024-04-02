This Week in Golf: McIlroy seeks winning warm-up for next week’s Augusta Masters at Texas Open

Rory McIlroy. Photo: M Shihab

Published: Tue 2 Apr 2024, 4:56 PM

LIV Golf returns to the golfing calendar in Miami with week five of 14 events on its 2024 calendar.

The 54-hole $25 million purse event will see seven Masters champions including defending champion Jon Rahm, tee off at Trump National, Doral.

LIV Golf Miami is played over the Blue Monster course – recognized as one of the toughest courses on all the Tours.

Dubai’s Anirban Lahiri will be part of the Crushers GC who are top of the LIV Golf Team Standings.

Adrian Meronk looks to improve his Standings having had two top-tens in the four events so far this season.

The DP World Tour has a week off as it prepares for its leading players to play in the first Major of the year at The Masters next week.

The PGA Tour hosts the 102nd edition Valero Texas Open. The winner of this event will receive an invite to The Masters – provided they are not already exempt.

Last week’s winner of the Texas Children’s Houston Open, 34-year-old Stephan Jager gains an invite to Augusta. A brief background of the German, a somewhat unknown European golfer on the PGA Tour, he has won six tournaments on the second-tier Korn Ferry Tour, in the US.

Rory McIlroy headlines the field alongside Ludvig Aberg, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth and Tommy Fleetwood, recent winner on the Champions Tour Padraig Harrington and defending champion Corey Conners.

Some players like to play the week before a Major – others prefer to rest up and save their energy – a very personal thing that can change over a career or year to year or Major to Major.

The Ladies European Tour hosts its second week in Australia with the Australian Women’s Classic which includes Dubai-based Chiara Noja as she looks to kick start her season.

Schedule

LIV Golf

Friday 5th – Sunday 7th April, 2024.

LIV Golf Miami

Venue: Trump National Doral, Miami, US

Purse: $25 million

PGA Tour

Thursday 4th – Sunday 7th April, 2024

Valero Texas Open

Venue: TPC San Antonio, Texas, US

Purse: $9.2 million

Ladies European Tour

Friday 5th – Sunday 7th April, 2024.

Australian Women’s Classic

Venue: Bonville Golf Resort, Australia

Purse: €300,000