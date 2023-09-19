Tennis: Game-changing community initiative at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

The second edition of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open will be held next year. — Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Tue 19 Sep 2023, 12:35 AM

The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is returning to the capital in 2024 as part of the Hologic WTA Tour, following the remarkable success of its inaugural event in 2023.

Alongside its eagerly awaited return, an inspiring community initiative, the 'Road to Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open,' has also been unveiled.

Under the umbrella of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, the programme is poised to redefine tennis development in the UAE.

Providing a unique pathway for aspiring players within the UAE Tennis Federation to elevate their skills and make their mark on the global tennis stage, the initiative stands as a vital gateway for personal and professional growth in the realm of tennis for many aspiring athletes.

The programme represents a commitment to nurturing homegrown tennis talent and reinforcing the country's impressive tennis framework.

By creating avenues for enhanced training and exposure to higher-level competition, The Road to Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is set to raise the UAE's tennis scene to new heights.

Kicking off with its first tournament on September 29, the transformative programme is a proactive step toward enhancing the local tennis ecosystem, further solidifying Mubadala's commitment to developing talent and advancing sports excellence in the region.

Homaid Al Shimmari, Deputy Group CEO and Chief Corporate & Human Capital Officer for Mubadala Investment Company said: "As Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open returns for its second year, we are delighted to reaffirm our commitment to supporting the sport. The 'Road to Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open' reinforces our efforts in encouraging an active lifestyle and empowering emerging talent on both regional and international stages. It continues our legacy and commitment to tennis in the UAE, highlighting our dedication to promoting sports excellence and inclusivity within the local community."

A series of tournaments will then lead up to the finals in February 2024. These dynamic tournaments are set to take place at multiple venues across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Fujairah, showcasing a diverse array of playing opportunities that nurture tennis talent across the region.