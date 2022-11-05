T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka post 141-8 against England

Maradona died at the age of 60 while he was under hospital care in his home following brain surgery
Opener Pathum Nissanka top scored with 67 as Sri Lanka posted 141-8 against Sri Lanka in their Group 1 fixture of the T20 World Cup in Sydney on Saturday.
England pacer Mark Wood took 3-26.
A win for England will propel them into the semifinals from Group 1 alongside already-qualified New Zealand — at the expense of hosts and defending champions Australia.
But a loss will end their tournament, with Australia instead progressing.
Sri Lanka, who cannot go through even with a victory, recalled Chamika Karunaratne in place of Pramod Madushan in their only change. England named an unchanged side.
England: Jos Buttler (C), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara.
