T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka post 141-8 against England

England pacer Mark Wood took 3-26

Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka plays a shot against England on Saturday. — AFP

By Team KT/AFP Published: Sat 5 Nov 2022, 1:39 PM Last updated: Sat 5 Nov 2022, 1:43 PM

Opener Pathum Nissanka top scored with 67 as Sri Lanka posted 141-8 against Sri Lanka in their Group 1 fixture of the T20 World Cup in Sydney on Saturday.

England pacer Mark Wood took 3-26.

A win for England will propel them into the semifinals from Group 1 alongside already-qualified New Zealand — at the expense of hosts and defending champions Australia.

But a loss will end their tournament, with Australia instead progressing.

Sri Lanka, who cannot go through even with a victory, recalled Chamika Karunaratne in place of Pramod Madushan in their only change. England named an unchanged side.

England: Jos Buttler (C), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara.